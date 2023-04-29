Spencer Anderson drafted in seventh round of 2023 NFL Draft by Pittsburgh Steelers

Maryland offensive lineman Spencer Anderson was drafted by the Pittsburgh Steelers with the No. 251 overall pick in the seventh round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

He became the second Terp at the position to be drafted this year, as Jaelyn Duncan was selected in the sixth round of the 2023 NFL Draft by the Tennessee Titans. He was the program’s fifth draft pick of 2023, tying the program record since the draft became seven rounds in 1994. Maryland also had five players drafted in 2009 and 2004.

Anderson was a multi-year starter for the Terps, often showing off his versatility due to the constant injury struggles faced by Maryland’s offensive line. He appeared at four different positions during his tenure, but spent the most time at right guard. He started in all of his final 31 games at the collegiate level after getting just one start as a redshirt freshman in 2019.

The Bowie, Maryland native came to College Park as a three-star recruit. He also fielded offers from North Carolina, Pittsburgh and Rutgers, among others.

This past season, he was named to the All-Big Ten second team by Pro Football Focus.

Pittsburgh used its first pick in this year’s draft on Georgia offensive tackle Broderick Jones. The Steelers’ offensive line was ranked the 16th-best in the NFL last season, per Pro Football Focus.