Maryland football head coach Mike Locksley agrees to new contract terms

Maryland head football coach Mike Locksley and the university agreed to new contract terms that run through the 2027 season, it was announced Friday.

Sports Illustrated’s Ross Dellenger reported that Locksley’s new contract is worth an average of $6.1 million per year, a $2.1 million increase from his last contract. It was also reported that the deal begins with an annual salary of $5.5 million and increases by $300,000 each year with an automatic one-year extension if Maryland wins at least seven games in 2023.

“Coach Locksley has done an amazing job revitalizing our football program,” athletic director Damon Evans said in a release. “We have won bowl games in each of the last two years, something that hadn’t been done at Maryland in nearly 20 years. ... As we continue to make significant strides with higher expectations, we are excited he will be leading our program into the future as ‘The Best Is Ahead’ for Maryland football.”

Locksley was hired by Maryland in December 2018, and after a 3-9 season in 2019 and a COVID-shortened 2020 campaign, the Terps put together back-to-back winning seasons in 2021 and 2022 — the first time Maryland did so since 2013-14. Maryland also won bowl games in both of those seasons, the first time Maryland accomplished that feat since 2002-03.

“I’m grateful for the belief that President Pines, Damon Evans and the entire administration has shown in me, and the support they are providing to enhance what we’re building here with the Maryland football program,” Locksley said in the release. “We are developing young men to be outstanding leaders both on and off the field, and our goal is to compete for championships in the very near future. I have more passion and energy for this job than the day I was hired and I can’t wait to continue to build a team and brand of football that our fans, alumni and entire university can be proud of.”

Maryland went 8-5 in 2022 and wrapped up its season with a win over NC State in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl in Charlotte, North Carolina.

The Terps play their annual spring game on Saturday and begin the 2023 regular season on Sept. 2 when they host Towson.