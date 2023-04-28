 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

MM 4.28: Maryland women’s golf qualifies for NCAA regional, has multiple golfers earn Big Ten honors

This is the Maryland Minute, a short story followed by a roundup of Terps-related news.

Photo courtesy of Maryland Athletics.

By Max Schaeffer

Maryland women’s golf is headed to Athens, Georgia to play in an NCAA regional, it was announced Wednesday.

The Terps ended the season ranked No. 33 in the country and will play as the No. 6 seed in the Athens Regional.

It will last from May 8-10 at the University of Georgia Golf Course. This is the program’s sixth time qualifying for an NCAA regional.

Also, as the season wrapped up, multiple golfers earned Big Ten yearly honors. Both junior Patricie Mackova and freshman Nicha Kanpai made the All-Big Ten first team after strong seasons. Mackova is ranked as the No. 28 player in the nation, while Kanpai is ranked No. 86. Senior Angela Garvin was given a Big Ten Sportsmanship Award.

In Other News

Maryland CB Deonte Banks was selected No. 24 overall by the Giants in the first round of the NFL draft. Andrew Chodes wrote on the news.

Maryland men’s basketball officially announced the signing of three-star center Braden Pierce, who committed to the program in January.

Maryland tennis defeated Penn State in the second round of the Big Ten Tournament.

Incoming Maryland men’s basketball freshman Jahnathan Lamothe will play in the Capital Classic in Washington, D.C. this weekend. Fellow incoming freshman Jamie Kaiser Jr. will also play in the game.

Maryland track and field’s Katie Altieri set a personal best in the 5000m at the Penn Relays.

Maryland men’s golf is at the Big Ten Championship in Galloway, N.J.

Former Maryland men’s lacrosse standout Jon Donville had a historic rookie season in the NLL.

