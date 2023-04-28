MM 4.28: Maryland women’s golf qualifies for NCAA regional, has multiple golfers earn Big Ten honors

By Max Schaeffer

Maryland women’s golf is headed to Athens, Georgia to play in an NCAA regional, it was announced Wednesday.

The Terps ended the season ranked No. 33 in the country and will play as the No. 6 seed in the Athens Regional.

It will last from May 8-10 at the University of Georgia Golf Course. This is the program’s sixth time qualifying for an NCAA regional.

Also, as the season wrapped up, multiple golfers earned Big Ten yearly honors. Both junior Patricie Mackova and freshman Nicha Kanpai made the All-Big Ten first team after strong seasons. Mackova is ranked as the No. 28 player in the nation, while Kanpai is ranked No. 86. Senior Angela Garvin was given a Big Ten Sportsmanship Award.

In Other News

Maryland CB Deonte Banks was selected No. 24 overall by the Giants in the first round of the NFL draft. Andrew Chodes wrote on the news.

Got ourselves a playmaker



: #NFLDraft on NFL Network, ABC, & ESPN from April 27-29! pic.twitter.com/O9HOsZdbwF — New York Giants (@Giants) April 28, 2023

Maryland men’s basketball officially announced the signing of three-star center Braden Pierce, who committed to the program in January.

Maryland tennis defeated Penn State in the second round of the Big Ten Tournament.

Incoming Maryland men’s basketball freshman Jahnathan Lamothe will play in the Capital Classic in Washington, D.C. this weekend. Fellow incoming freshman Jamie Kaiser Jr. will also play in the game.

Go see our guy Jahnathan Lamothe!



He will play in the Capital Classic this Saturday at the Entertainment & Sports Arena pic.twitter.com/taQks8njRB — Maryland Men’s Basketball (@TerrapinHoops) April 27, 2023

Maryland track and field’s Katie Altieri set a personal best in the 5000m at the Penn Relays.

What a way to finish the day!



Katie Altieri breaks her PR in the 5000m, running in 16:38.24, improving on her time that’s 4th all-time in Maryland history! #KeepUp pic.twitter.com/tOqpihGyLz — Maryland Track & Field (@MarylandTrack) April 28, 2023

Maryland men’s golf is at the Big Ten Championship in Galloway, N.J.

Former Maryland men’s lacrosse standout Jon Donville had a historic rookie season in the NLL.