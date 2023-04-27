MM 4.27: Maryland women’s soccer lands Santa Clara transfer defender Eden White

Maryland women’s soccer added Santa Clara graduate defender Eden White through the transfer portal, it was announced Tuesday.

“We are excited to add Eden to our 2023 roster. Her background and experiences as a student athlete at Santa Clara are second to none,” head coach Meg Ryan Nemzer said in a release. “The experience and leadership she gained in being a centerpiece of the [2020] national champion backline will add invaluable experience to our team in 2023.”

White won a national championship with the Broncos in 2020, playing every single minute during that season. In 2021, she appeared in 21 matches, starting in 20.

The defender also won at the highest level in her high school career, winning the 2017 ECNL national championship with ECNL FC Portland.

“I chose Maryland because as soon as I stepped on campus I felt like part of the Terp family,” White said. The coaching staff and team are clearly dedicated to excellence and growing this soccer program. There is nothing more exciting than being part of that growth and that legacy.”

After finishing 11th in the Big Ten last season, Nemzer added a player whom she hopes can bring a winning culture to the program.

“Most importantly, Eden’s character fits seamlessly into our culture and is All In on bringing Maryland women’s soccer back to national prominence. We look forward to Eden representing Terp Nation as we strive to compete at the highest level,” Nemzer added.

In other news

Maryland men’s lacrosse saw five players take home conference honors. Colin McNamara wrote about it.

Seven Maryland women’s lacrosse players earned All-Big Ten honors. Ryan Alonardo broke the news down.

Emmett Siegel and Andrew Chodes discussed Maryland football and men’s basketball’s offseason outlook in the newest episode of the Testudo Talk Podcast.

Jon Iacovacci recapped Maryland baseball’s 16-3 rout of Georgetown.

Maryland women’s basketball earned a commitment from four-star point guard Kyndal Walker. Chodes had the story.

ESPN’s latest mock draft has Maryland cornerback Deonte Banks going to the Baltimore Ravens in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

We like this idea, @jamisonhensley!



Tae staying home in Baltimore pic.twitter.com/NUFclipHSv — Maryland Football (@TerpsFootball) April 26, 2023

Maryland men’s basketball is back practicing at XFINITY Center.

The Maryland Terrapins are back on the court in College Park pic.twitter.com/vt5nhcNTtU — Maryland Men’s Basketball (@TerrapinHoops) April 26, 2023

Maryland men’s basketball incoming freshman forward Jaime Kaiser Jr. plays in the Capital Classic this weekend.

Good luck to our guy Jamie Kaiser Jr!



He will play in the Capital Classic this Saturday at the Entertainment & Sports Arena pic.twitter.com/DGk32UVwrB — Maryland Men’s Basketball (@TerrapinHoops) April 26, 2023

Maryland baseball junior shortstop Matt Shaw broke the program record for career home runs in Wednesday’s win.

. ⚾



With his two-run blast today Matt Shaw is now the all-time program record holder with 44 career home runs!!#DirtyTerps pic.twitter.com/oZEdcThB9t — Maryland Baseball (@TerpsBaseball) April 26, 2023

Maryland softball senior pitcher Trinity Schlotterbeck has gotten it done both on the mound and at the plate this season.

Just 4️⃣ days out from Senior Day!



Today we honor Trinity Schlotterbeck! An ace on the mound AND second on the team in home runs this season



Thank you for all you have done for our program pic.twitter.com/ATQVBLmbfI — Maryland Softball (@TerpsSoftball) April 26, 2023

Maryland track and field alum Renaldo Nehemiah was inducted into the Collegiate Track and Field/Cross Country Athlete Hall of Fame.