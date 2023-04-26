Maryland women’s basketball earns commitment from four-star point guard Kyndal Walker

Maryland women’s basketball earned a commitment from 5-foot-9 point guard Kyndal Walker, she announced on Instagram Live Wednesday afternoon.

The Bowie, Maryland native is the No. 34 overall recruit and No. 10 point guard in the class of 2024, per ESPN.

Walker attends St. John’s College High School in Washington, D.C., where she helped lead the Cadets to their second consecutive Washington Catholic Athletic Conference championship this past season, averaging close to 16 points and four rebounds per game.

She was also named to the Washington Post’s 2022-23 All-Met first team, alongside Maryland 2023 commit Riley Nelson.

Walker also fielded offers from Arizona State, Duke, Ohio State and Wake Forest, among others.

She joins wing Ava McKennie as the Terps’ second commitment in the 2024 class.