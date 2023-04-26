Seven Maryland women’s lacrosse players earn All-Big Ten accolades

No. 12 Maryland women’s lacrosse has continued to impress this season, and as a result seven members of the team earned All-Big Ten honors when they were released by the conference Wednesday. Only Northwestern garnered more in the conference, with eight of its players being honored.

Four Terps were named to the all-conference first team, and three were named to the second team.

Senior midfielder Shaylan Ahearn was the only Terp to be unanimously selected to the All-Big Ten first team. She comfortably leads the Big Ten and places 10th in the nation with 111 draw controls. A well-rounded midfielder who plays both sides of the ball, Ahearn accumulated 17 goals, 13 assists, 12 ground balls and eight caused turnovers during the regular season.

Abby Bosco, a graduate defender, also earned all-conference first-team honors. She has been the team’s linchpin on defense for two years, and her 37 caused turnovers is ninth-best in the nation this season. What Bosco lacks in size, she makes up for in her gritty nature, winning 74 draw controls on the season. That mark is good enough for fifth in the Big Ten. Bosco is the reigning Big Ten Defender of the Year and is Maryland’s only Tewaaraton Award nominee.

Junior attacker Eloise Clevenger, another first-team selection, has has quite the breakout season. She leads the team in both points (60) and assists (39), and broke the single-game program record for most assists with eight against Ohio State. Clevenger has led Maryland in points in eight different matches this season.

Senior Emily Sterling has been magnificent in net this year for the Terps, posting a .483 save percentage, 145 saves and 9.41 goals against average en route to first-team All-Big Ten honors. She has helped keep 10 opponents to single-digit scoring games this season. Sterling was twice named Big Ten Defender of the Week and once named IWLCA National Defensive Player of the Week.

In her senior season, Brianna Lamoureux has been the Terps’ second-best defender and was selected to the All-Big Ten second team. Trailing only Bosco in nearly all of the major statistical categories, she has accumulated 25 caused turnovers and eight ground balls on the season.

Libby May was Maryland’s No. 1 scorer for the 2023 campaign, cashing in 39 times to earn second-team All-Big Ten honors as a senior. Her goal total is also good for third in the Big Ten. Meanwhile, her 54 points ranks eighth in the conference. She also notched 15 ground balls and won nine draw controls.

As a freshman, midfielder Kori Edmondson has already made her mark on the program, and was rewarded with a second-team all-conference selection. She trails only May and Clevenger in points this season. She has netted 34 goals over the course of her freshman campaign and had six straight contests in which she posted a hat trick.

Maryland begins its Big Ten Tournament run on Saturday, April 29, when it hosts Ohio State at 4:30 p.m.