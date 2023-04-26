Testudo Talk Podcast: 2023 NFL Draft and spring football preview

The Testudo Talk Podcast, now presented by Bleav, is back with another episode ahead of the NFL draft and spring football game.

Co-hosts Emmett Siegel and Andrew Chodes take a look at Maryland’s top prospects in the 2023 NFL Draft and where they might be selected (0:00:00-0:23:30). They also delve into the upcoming spring football game (0:23:30-0:31:00) and wrap up with the latest Terps men’s basketball news (0:31:00-0:41:48).

Listen to it all on our latest podcast:

On this episode

The 2023 NFL Draft begins on Thursday. Which Terps are most likely to be drafted, and where?

Some draft-related Maryland football trivia

What can fans expect from Maryland’s spring game on Saturday?

A quick update on Maryland men’s basketball’s pursuit of Hunter Dickinson and outgoing transfers

If you would like to sponsor a Testudo Talk Podcast, message us on Twitter @testudotimes or email us at testudotimes@gmail.com.

You can find hosts Emmett Siegel and Andrew Chodes on Twitter for more content as well.

You can find every episode of the Testudo Talk Podcast on iTunes here, Spotify here and Bleav here. Rating and subscribing will help the podcast grow, and that’s always a good thing.