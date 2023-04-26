MM 4.26: Maryland men’s basketball’s conference opponents announced

Maryland men’s basketball’s conference opponents for the 2023-24 season was released Tuesday.

The Terps will face off against Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan State, Northwestern, Penn State and Rutgers in home-and-home series.

They’ll play against Michigan, Nebraska and Purdue only at home. Solely on the road, they’ll take on Minnesota, Ohio State and Wisconsin.

Last season, Maryland struggled mightily on the road. It finished 1-9 away from home in the Big Ten, with its only win coming against last-place Minnesota. Some of those nine losses were ugly, too. The Terps lost by 35 points to Michigan and by 14 to both Iowa and Rutgers.

However, Maryland had a season to remember when playing in College Park. The Terps finished 16-1 overall at home, and 10-0 in the Big Ten. They took down three ranked teams at XFINITY Center, including an upset over No. 3 Purdue.

Six of the seven teams Maryland will face both home and away made the NCAA Tournament last season.

The Terps will look to improve on last year’s 11-9 mark in conference play.

In other news

Maryland football hopes to have a handful of players selected in the NFL draft. Andrew Chodes wrote about which players have the best chance to hear their names called. The first round begins on Thursday.

Ben Wolf recapped Maryland baseball’s historic 24-11 victory against UMBC.

Maryland women’s soccer landed Santa Clara defender transfer Eden White. White was a four-year starter with the Broncos and helped them to a national championship in 2020.





Maryland football senior defensive back Tarheeb Still was mic’d up during practice.

Former Terps Kevin Huerter and Kevin Smith, who played sports together in high school, had huge weeks in the NBA and MLB, respectively.

Maryland women’s basketball shared a behind-the-scenes highlight reel of team captain Faith Masonius.

Maryland softball senior pitcher Courtney Wyche is closing in on 400 career strikeouts.