MM 4.25: Eddie Hacopian named Big Ten Player of the Week

By Max Schaeffer

Maryland baseball has won 19 consecutive series in Big Ten play. It is one game out of first place in the Big Ten standings, and in the last two seasons have firmly established itself as one of the conference’s top programs. As a result, the Terps, whether as a group or individual players, have steadily been earning more and more recognition.

This week, the recognition came in the form of sophomore first baseman Eddie Hacopian being named Big Ten Player of the Week on Monday. Hacopian raked for the Terps, hitting four home runs and tallying 11 RBIs in their five games this past week. This is Hacopian’s first time receiving the honor.

He and the rest of the team will look to keep their momentum going into this week that features games against UMBC and Georgetown before wrapping up with a massive series against conference leader Indiana. All of these matchups will be away from College Park.

In Other News

With Maryland women’s lacrosse beginning postseason play this weekend, Ryan Alonardo analyzed whether or not the Terps have what it takes to make another deep run.

Ben Wolf previewed Maryland baseball’s upcoming games against UMBC and Georgetown.

Former Maryland men’s basketball player Arnaud Revaz committed to transfer to Weber State.

Jaelyn Duncan talked to FOX Sports’ Geoff Schwartz about his journey to the 2023 NFL Draft.

Maryland field hockey officially introduced its 2023 coaching staff.





Maryland tennis is the No. 8 seed in the Big Ten Tournament and will face Penn State Thursday morning in its first game.

It’s going to be a busy day at SECU Stadium this Saturday.

Maryland softball continues to have a record-breaking season.

The 1973 Maryland men’s lacrosse national championship team had a 50-year reunion at the Terps’ game against Johns Hopkins on Saturday.