Looking at the stock of Maryland football players ahead of the NFL draft

The 2023 NFL Draft, set to start on Thursday, is quickly approaching, and Maryland hopes to have one of its most successful draft classes in recent history. 14 Terps entered the draft process, with six appearing to have a legitimate chance of being picked.
The last time the Terps had at least five players selected was in 2009. Since the draft decreased to seven rounds in 1994, the only other time Maryland had five players selected was 2004.
This year’s group is headlined by defensive back Deonte Banks, who is hoping to be selected in the first round. A four-year starter at Maryland — although he missed most of his junior season with an injury — Banks was an All-Big Ten honorable mention this past season. He turned heads at the combine, posting staggering numbers in multiple categories. His vertical jump was the sixth-best mark by a cornerback in 17 years and his broad jump was the third-best ever at the position. His 4.35-second 40-yard dash ranked fifth among all combine participants.
Offensive tackle Jaylen Duncan and cornerback Jakorian Bennett seem likely to be picked in the middle rounds. Wide receivers Rakim Jarrett and Dontay Demus, as well as kicker Chad Ryland, are projected to be late-round selections.
According to recent mock drafts, wide receiver Jacob Copeland and linebacker Durell Nchami are on the outside looking in, but have hopes of hearing their names called as well.
Defensive lineman Ami Finau, linebacker Vandarius Cowan, defensive end Greg China-Rose, offensive guard Johari Branch, offensive tackle Spencer Anderson and defensive tackle Henry Chibueze’s paths to the NFL will likely ride on a post-draft contract.
Here are the most recent projections for the Terps’ top prospects, taken from NFL.com, ESPN, CBS Sports and Pro Football Network.
Deonte Banks
|Publication
|Round
|Overall Pick
|Team
|Publication
|Round
|Overall Pick
|Team
|NFL.com/Reuter
|1
|22
|Packers
|ESPN/Miller
|1
|24
|Jaguars
|CBS Sports/Trapasso
|1
|19
|Jaguars (From TB)
|Pro Football Network/Valentino
|1
|20
|Rams
Jaylen Duncan
|Publication
|Round
|Overall Pick
|Team
|Publication
|Round
|Overall Pick
|Team
|NFL.com/Reuter
|3
|84
|Packers
|ESPN/Miller
|3
|97
|Lions
|CBS Sports/Trapasso
|3
|69
|Jets
|Pro Football Network/Valentino
|3
|101
|Rams
Jakorian Bennett
|Publication
|Round
|Overall Pick
|Team
|Publication
|Round
|Overall Pick
|Team
|NFL.com/Reuter
|3
|92
|Bengals
|ESPN/Miller
|5
|149
|Packers
|CBS Sports/Trapasso
|5
|150
|Commanders
|Pro Football Network/Valentino
|4
|124
|Ravens
Rakim Jarrett
|Publication
|Round
|Overall Pick
|Team
|Publication
|Round
|Overall Pick
|Team
|NFL.com/Reuter
|6
|200
|Packers
|ESPN/Miller
|7
|244
|Cowboys
|CBS Sports/Trapasso
|6
|198
|Seahawks
|Pro Football Network/Valentino
|7
|224
|Rams
Chad Ryland
|Publication
|Round
|Overall Pick
|Team
|Publication
|Round
|Overall Pick
|Team
|NFL.com/Reuter
|6
|212
|Cowboys
|ESPN/Miller
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|CBS Sports/Trapasso
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Pro Football Network/Valentino
|6
|198
|Rams
Dontay Demus Jr.
|Publication
|Round
|Overall Pick
|Team
|Publication
|Round
|Overall Pick
|Team
|NFL.com/Reuter
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|ESPN/Miller
|7
|228
|Titans
|CBS Sports/Trapasso
|7
|225
|Falcons
|Pro Football Network/Valentino
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
