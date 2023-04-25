Looking at the stock of Maryland football players ahead of the NFL draft

The 2023 NFL Draft, set to start on Thursday, is quickly approaching, and Maryland hopes to have one of its most successful draft classes in recent history. 14 Terps entered the draft process, with six appearing to have a legitimate chance of being picked.

The last time the Terps had at least five players selected was in 2009. Since the draft decreased to seven rounds in 1994, the only other time Maryland had five players selected was 2004.

This year’s group is headlined by defensive back Deonte Banks, who is hoping to be selected in the first round. A four-year starter at Maryland — although he missed most of his junior season with an injury — Banks was an All-Big Ten honorable mention this past season. He turned heads at the combine, posting staggering numbers in multiple categories. His vertical jump was the sixth-best mark by a cornerback in 17 years and his broad jump was the third-best ever at the position. His 4.35-second 40-yard dash ranked fifth among all combine participants.

Offensive tackle Jaylen Duncan and cornerback Jakorian Bennett seem likely to be picked in the middle rounds. Wide receivers Rakim Jarrett and Dontay Demus, as well as kicker Chad Ryland, are projected to be late-round selections.

According to recent mock drafts, wide receiver Jacob Copeland and linebacker Durell Nchami are on the outside looking in, but have hopes of hearing their names called as well.

Defensive lineman Ami Finau, linebacker Vandarius Cowan, defensive end Greg China-Rose, offensive guard Johari Branch, offensive tackle Spencer Anderson and defensive tackle Henry Chibueze’s paths to the NFL will likely ride on a post-draft contract.

Here are the most recent projections for the Terps’ top prospects, taken from NFL.com, ESPN, CBS Sports and Pro Football Network.

Deonte Banks Publication Round Overall Pick Team Publication Round Overall Pick Team NFL.com/Reuter 1 22 Packers ESPN/Miller 1 24 Jaguars CBS Sports/Trapasso 1 19 Jaguars (From TB) Pro Football Network/Valentino 1 20 Rams

Jaylen Duncan Publication Round Overall Pick Team Publication Round Overall Pick Team NFL.com/Reuter 3 84 Packers ESPN/Miller 3 97 Lions CBS Sports/Trapasso 3 69 Jets Pro Football Network/Valentino 3 101 Rams

Jakorian Bennett Publication Round Overall Pick Team Publication Round Overall Pick Team NFL.com/Reuter 3 92 Bengals ESPN/Miller 5 149 Packers CBS Sports/Trapasso 5 150 Commanders Pro Football Network/Valentino 4 124 Ravens

Rakim Jarrett Publication Round Overall Pick Team Publication Round Overall Pick Team NFL.com/Reuter 6 200 Packers ESPN/Miller 7 244 Cowboys CBS Sports/Trapasso 6 198 Seahawks Pro Football Network/Valentino 7 224 Rams

Chad Ryland Publication Round Overall Pick Team Publication Round Overall Pick Team NFL.com/Reuter 6 212 Cowboys ESPN/Miller N/A N/A N/A CBS Sports/Trapasso N/A N/A N/A Pro Football Network/Valentino 6 198 Rams