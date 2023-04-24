MM 4.24: Maryland softball loses series against Penn State

Maryland softball (31-15, 7-10 Big Ten) dropped its fourth conference series of the season, as it lost two of three games to Penn State this past weekend.

The three-game set was highly contested, with each game being decided by one run.

Senior ace Courtney Wyche got the nod for the Terps in game one and pitched a gem, but the Terps fell in extra innings, 3-2. Wyche delivered 12 strikeouts in a complete game performance, but Penn State senior infielder Lexie Black hit a go-ahead solo shot in the eighth inning to give the Nittany Lions the series-opening win.

It was another pitcher’s duel in Saturday’s game, but Maryland came out on top. Senior Trinity Schlotterbeck tossed her sixth complete game of the season, surrendering just five hits in a 2-1 victory. The Terps took the lead in the fifth inning behind a sacrifice fly from junior catcher Kiley Goff.

Sunday’s rubber match went in Penn State’s favor in yet another low-scoring affair, 2-1.

In front of a season-high 1,009 fans at Maryland Softball Stadium, the Nittany Lions stole the series despite totaling just three hits on the afternoon, scoring two runs in the sixth inning.

The Terps have scored two runs or less in five of their last six outings, but they’ll have a chance to bounce back and get the bats going in a midweek game against Coppin State on Wednesday.

That game is set for 6 p.m. on Big Ten Plus.

In other news

No. 3 Maryland men’s lacrosse’s fell to No. 7 Johns Hopkins, 12-11, on Saturday. The Terps squandered the chance to win the Big Ten regular-season title and now have the No. 3-seed in the Big Ten Tournament. Colin McNamara recapped the defeat.

Emmett Siegel reflected on the Terps’ loss to the Blue Jays and how this team is different from last year’s that rode perfection all the way to a national championship.

No. 12 Maryland women’s lacrosse also had a chance to secure a Big Ten regular-season title as it took on No. 2 Northwestern Saturday, but the Wildcats easily took down the Terps, 13-6. Maryland clinched the No. 2-seed in the conference tournament. Ryan Alonardo had the coverage.

Maryland baseball won its 19th straight conference series dating back to 2021, taking two of three games against Purdue. The Boilermakers took the first game, but the Terps won games two and three. Jon Iacovacci wrote the stories.

Former Terp Hakim Hart announced that he’s transferring to Villanova.

Some of Maryland football’s top prospects stopped by team practice ahead of Thursday’s NFL draft.

6,549 fans attended Maryland men’s lacrosse’s regular-season finale against Johns Hopkins.

Maryland tennis honored seniors Marta Perez Murl, Jojo Bach and Selma Cadar. The Terps are back in action next weekend at Purdue for the Big Ten Championships.

Maryland track and field’s Kayla Woods and Jeff Kline had record-setting performances in the UVA Challenge.

Maryland women’s basketball’s Faith Masonius, Shyanne Sellers, Brinae Alexander and Bri McDaniel were selected to participate in the USA Basketball 3x3 Nationals. The tournament is set to take place in Colorado Springs from May 5-7.