MM 4.21: Maryland’s Tevon Saddler hired as head men’s basketball coach at Nicholls State

Maryland men’s basketball saw its third staffer of the offseason take a head coaching job, as director of player personnel Tevon Saddler was officially hired as Nicholls State’s head coach Thursday.

Assistant coaches Tony Skinn and Grant Billmeier left for George Mason and NJIT, respectively, earlier in the month of April.

Saddler, a 2018 graduate of Nicholls State, was an assistant coach at McNeese State for three seasons before coming to Maryland ahead of the 2022-23 season. Before that, he was the director of basketball operations at his alma mater for two years and a graduate assistant at South Alabama.

As a transfer from UNC Greensboro — where he twice earned all-conference honors and was named SoCon Freshman of the Year — Saddler helped lead Nicholls State to the 2018 Southland Conference regular-season title and was named to the all-conference second team.

In other news

Colin McNamara wrote about this year’s rendition of Maryland men’s lacrosse’s rivalry with Johns Hopkins and what’s at stake when the teams meet Saturday.

Maryland men’s basketball transfer Ike Cornish will play at Ohio.

Maryland had three players nominated for the 2023 Tewaaraton Award. Senior faceoff specialist Luke Wierman and graduate defenseman Brett Makar were nominated for the men’s award and graduate defender Abby Bosco was nominated for the women’s award.

ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr. ranked Chad Ryland as the top available kicker in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Maryland women’s golf set its lineup for the Big Ten Championship.