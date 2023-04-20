MM 4.20: Maryland’s Patricie Mackova named Big Ten Co-Golfer of the Week

Maryland women’s golf junior Patricie Mackova was named the Big Ten Co-Golfer of the Week, it was announced Wednesday.

Mackova has led the Terps all season long, with a team-high seven top-10 individual performances. The Czech Republic native finished tied for first at the Lady Buckeye Invitational this past weekend with a final score of -8.

She is currently 76th on the World Golf Amateur Ranking list, and is the first Terp in over two years to be named the Big Ten Golfer of the Week, the other being Virunpat Olankitkunchai in 2021.

Mackova and the Terps will be back on the links again later this week for the Big Ten Championship, beginning on Friday.

In other news

Maryland baseball defeated James Madison, 19-12, Wednesday night. Read Andrew Chodes’ story from the game.

Maryland softball beat UMBC, 9-0, marking its 30th win this year.

Win 3⃣0⃣



The MOST in a season since joining the Big Ten



| https://t.co/cFl2KLnOvw pic.twitter.com/GkbuHiqBgF — Maryland Softball (@TerpsSoftball) April 19, 2023

Maryland wide receiver Tyrese Chambers, who transferred in the offseason from Florida International, was mic’d up at practice.