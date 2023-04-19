MM 4.19: Three Maryland men’s lacrosse players take home weekly honors

No. 3 Maryland men’s lacrosse saw three players earn weekly honors following its win against then-No. 9 Rutgers Sunday, the Terps’ fourth top-10 victory of the season.

Junior defender Ajax Zappitello, senior faceoff specialist Luke Wierman and freshman goalie Brian Ruppel each earned weekly awards, the Big Ten announced Tuesday. Zappitello was named the Big Ten Defensive Player Of The Week, Wierman was named the conference’s top specialist of the week and Ruppel earned Freshman of the Week honors.

These were the second awards of the season for Ruppel and Wierman, respectively. It was Zappitello’s first weekly honor of the year.

All three players were phenomenal against Rutgers; Zappitello forced four ground balls and two turnovers, Wierman scooped five ground balls — putting him one short of 300 for his career — and Ruppel made 12 saves,

Maryland will look to clinch the Big Ten regular-season title next Saturday in its season finale against long-standing rival No. 7 Johns Hopkins.

In other news

Greg Manning Jr. was promoted to an assistant coach for Maryland men’s basketball. Emmett Siegel wrote on the news.

Maryland baseball took down George Washington, 15-8. Jon Iacovacci recapped the win.

Angelo State (Division II) defensive lineman Tre’Darius Colbert announced that he’s transferring to Maryland football.

Listed at 6-foot-2, 346 pounds, Colbert had 34 tackles, 6.5 TFLs and two sacks last season. https://t.co/hmS0Aid64Z — Emmett Siegel (@EmmettSiegel_) April 18, 2023

Former Terp Anthony Cowan Jr. had a big game in the EuroCup, earning MVP honors and leading Promitheas Patras BC to the quarterfinals.

EuroCup R-16 MVP: @AnthonyCowanJr



20 points

5-5 3FG

10 assists

6 rebounds



Uno always delivers pic.twitter.com/fvfym6bQkN — Maryland Men’s Basketball (@TerrapinHoops) April 18, 2023

Maryland field hockey players Hope Rose, Josie Hollamon and Rayne Wright won gold medals with Team USA in the Junior Pan American Championship.

Huge Congratulations to Hope, Josie and Rayne on winning the Junior Pan American Championship #BestofTheBest https://t.co/GcCqEpLVz6 — Maryland Field Hockey (@TerpsFH) April 18, 2023

Maryland softball begins a nine-game homestand on Wednesday with a contest against UMBC. The action’s set for 6 p.m. and will be streamed on Big Ten Plus.





We begin our 9⃣ game homestand tomorrow with a midweek matchup against UMBC pic.twitter.com/99j5qegv4v — Maryland Softball (@TerpsSoftball) April 18, 2023

Maryland’s Field Hockey and Lacrosse Complex’s renovations have seen significant progress.

Progress at The Plex



Our upgraded home is coming along! pic.twitter.com/Y0aO1IXQRS — Maryland Women's Lacrosse (@MarylandWLax) April 18, 2023

Maryland men’s golf finished 11th of 13 teams in the Mountaineer Invitational, led by Will Koras, who finished tied for sixth place. The team will next play in the Big Ten Championship, beginning on April 28.