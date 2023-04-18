MM 4.18: Maryland softball wins road series at Iowa

By Max Schaeffer

Maryland softball made the trip to Iowa City, Iowa over this past weekend to take on the Iowa Hawkeyes in a three-game series, and the Terps returned to College Park having won two of those three contests. They won the first game, 5-2, and the second, 2-0, before dropping the series finale, 2-1, on Sunday.

Maryland’s pitching remained strong in the series, allowing only four total runs and pitching a shutout in Saturday’s win. Standout senior Courtney Wyche pitched all 7 innings of the shutout. Wyche also threw 6 1⁄ 3 innings the next day, giving up two earned runs to put her ERA for the series at 1.06.

The series win moved the Terps’ record to 6-8 in Big Ten play and 29-13 overall. They will take on UMBC on Wednesday before another conference weekend series at home against Penn State, starting Friday.

In other news

Maryland football announced that its “Terps Script” uniforms will be its primary ones moving forward. Emmett Siegel reported on the news.

We looked back in order to move forward



➡️ https://t.co/J75Eh6vDY7 pic.twitter.com/Cnjnr2p0wm — Maryland Football (@TerpsFootball) April 17, 2023

Offensive lineman Coltin Deery and punter Anthony Pecorella entered the transfer portal, and Andrew Chodes wrote about it.

Former Terp Alex Len continues to perform well for the Sacramento Kings in the NBA playoffs.

Maryland field hockey players Hope Rose, Josie Hollamon and Rayne Wright will play in the Junior Pan American Championships Gold Medal Match with Team USA.

Congratulations to Hope, Josie and Rayne on advancing to the #JPAC2023 Gold Medal Match



Our Team USA Terps will face Argentina tomorrow at 3:30 p.m. ET in the JPAC final#BestofTheBest — Maryland Field Hockey (@TerpsFH) April 17, 2023

Maryland women’s golf was ranked No. 30 in the nation.

The start of a new week means a new national ranking! ⛳️



3️⃣5️⃣ ➡️ 3️⃣0️⃣



Also, congratulations to Patricie Mackova for being named @umterps Terp of the Week!



Read more here: https://t.co/r0LbkgdvyO#GolfTerps pic.twitter.com/41QgTiwlGz — Maryland Women's Golf (@TerpsWGolf) April 17, 2023

Maryland men’s golf finished Monday in 12th place at the Mountaineer Invitational.