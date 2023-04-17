Two Maryland football players enter transfer portal

Maryland football offensive lineman Coltin Deery and punter Anthony Pecorella entered the transfer portal, they announced Monday.

Thank you Terp Nation! pic.twitter.com/q2S8ktqXYu — Coltin Deery (@DeeryColtin) April 17, 2023

forever thankful, excited for what’s next❤️ pic.twitter.com/9Xi1ut3MUI — Anthony Pecorella (@antpec__) April 17, 2023

The duo became the 20th and 21st Terps to enter the portal this cycle, respectively, per 247Sports.

Deery’s departure is a significant blow to the Terps’ offensive line depth, which has been a prominent issue for most of head coach Mike Locksley’s tenure. The 6-foot-4, 295-pound interior lineman appeared in 10 games as a true freshman last season, making two starts.

The former three-star recruit out of Malvern, Pennsylvania has three remaining years of eligibility.

Pecorella entered the portal after a successful four years with Maryland, in which he started or split a starting role his first three years. The Long Island, New York native split time with senior Colton Spangler last season, eventually losing the starting gig. He punted five times during the 2022 season for an average of 37.8 yards.

Pecorella’s legacy might best be remembered for his off-the-field courage, as he opened up about his mental health struggles during the 2021 campaign. He was named to the 2022 Wuerffel Trophy Watch List, given to the player who “best combines exemplary community service with athletic and academic achievement.”

He announced that he’ll be transferring as a graduate student with two years of eligibility left.

Maryland’s spring game is just under two weeks away, set for April 29.