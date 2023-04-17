 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Two Maryland football players enter transfer portal

Offensive lineman Coltin Deery and punter Anthony Pecorella entered their names into the portal Monday.

By AndrewChodes
/ new
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: OCT 15 Maryland at Indiana Photo by James Black/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Maryland football offensive lineman Coltin Deery and punter Anthony Pecorella entered the transfer portal, they announced Monday.

The duo became the 20th and 21st Terps to enter the portal this cycle, respectively, per 247Sports.

Deery’s departure is a significant blow to the Terps’ offensive line depth, which has been a prominent issue for most of head coach Mike Locksley’s tenure. The 6-foot-4, 295-pound interior lineman appeared in 10 games as a true freshman last season, making two starts.

The former three-star recruit out of Malvern, Pennsylvania has three remaining years of eligibility.

Pecorella entered the portal after a successful four years with Maryland, in which he started or split a starting role his first three years. The Long Island, New York native split time with senior Colton Spangler last season, eventually losing the starting gig. He punted five times during the 2022 season for an average of 37.8 yards.

Pecorella’s legacy might best be remembered for his off-the-field courage, as he opened up about his mental health struggles during the 2021 campaign. He was named to the 2022 Wuerffel Trophy Watch List, given to the player who “best combines exemplary community service with athletic and academic achievement.”

He announced that he’ll be transferring as a graduate student with two years of eligibility left.

Maryland’s spring game is just under two weeks away, set for April 29.

Next Up In Maryland Football

Loading comments...