Maryland football to wear “Script Terps” uniforms full-time

Maryland football announced Monday that it will use its retro “Script Terps” design as its full-time uniform moving forward.

The program stated that its plans are to use the design for the 2023 season and beyond.

“I’m very excited to announce that we are moving back to an iconic uniform, a classic look, something that our fans have been clamoring for for quite some time,” athletic director Damon Evans said in a release. “When I think about our illustrious past as it relates to Maryland football, you think about Bobby Ross and Ralph Friedgen and the championship years wearing the Script Terps uniform. This Script Terps uniform embodies who we are, it symbolizes what it means to be a Maryland football player.”

The design was first used in 1982, and the program used it with the original red helmet for the rest of the decade. Then, from 2001-10, Maryland once again used the script helmet design, but flipped the colors, utilizing white helmets with red font.

Since head coach Mike Locksley took over in 2019, the Terps have used the design as an alternate uniform, wearing it at least once each season. The primary uniforms were most recently the “Maryland Pride” design, which debuted in 2011 and features an airbrushed state flag on the helmet and flag accents on the jersey’s shoulders.

“I know our head coach Michael Locksley, someone who grew up in this area, in the DMV, worshiped the Terps in that [Terps Script] uniform,” Evans said. “Now it’s time for us to pay that homage and push forward, so I’m happy to bring back this iconic look. Terp Nation, here we come. Here it is.”

Since-retired Maryland equipment manager Jim Knight told Testudo Times last September that the school’s basketball programs are expected to get new uniforms for their upcoming seasons as well.

Maryland’s spring game is set to be held at SECU Stadium on April 29 at noon. The Terps begin their regular season on Sept. 2, when they host in-state foe Towson, Locksley’s alma mater.