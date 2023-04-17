MM 4.17: Three-star edge Anthony Reddick commits to Maryland football

Maryland football earned a commitment from three-star edge Anthony Reddick, he announced Sunday.

Reddick is the fourth commit in Maryland’s 2024 class. The Hampton, Virginia native took an unofficial visit to College Park during the weekend of March 31. Reddick also fielded offers from Arkansas, Boston College, West Virginia and Penn State, among others.

At 6-foot-2, 220 pounds, he is the No. 49 ranked edge rusher in the nation and No. 15 in Virginia, per the 247Sports Composite.

In other news

No. 4 Maryland men’s lacrosse ended No. 9 Rutgers’ 16-game home winning streak with an 11-8 win. Colin McNamara covered it.

Maryland baseball won its third straight conference series, winning two of three games against Ohio State. It won the first two games, but failed to complete the sweep Sunday. Jon Iacovacci and Ben Wolf covered the victories, and Emmett Siegel recapped the defeat.

Former Terps Kevin Huerter and Alex Len helped propel the Sacramento Kings to victory against the Golden State Warriors in game one of the first round of the NBA playoffs.

Come for the Terp to Terp bucket



Stay for the Alex Len block

Maryland softball took two of three games at Iowa.

Maryland football held practice inside SECU Stadium for the first time this spring.

Maryland women’s lacrosse graduate defender Abby Bosco achieved yet another milestone this past week, recording her 100th career caused turnover. She has 34 through 16 games so far this season.

The BOSS always keeping it

Maryland track and field had a record-setting weekend at the Larry Ellis Invitational and Bucknell Bison Classic.

TWO TOP TENS ON DAY ONE ‼️



Yesterday at the Larry Ellis Invitational, Kam Henderson and Luke Tobia both broke all-time Terp marks in the Hammer throw!



A RECORD BREAKER TO FINISH THE NIGHT ‼️

Katie Altieri's time at the Bucknell Bison Classic lands her at 4th all-time in Terps history!

A RECORD BREAKER TO FINISH THE NIGHT ‼️



Katie Altieri’s time at the Bucknell Bison Classic lands her at 4th all-time in Terps history! #KeepUp pic.twitter.com/IasmyFGadJ — Maryland Track & Field (@MarylandTrack) April 16, 2023

Maryland tennis defeated Nebraska on Friday, 4-1, but fell to Iowa on Sunday, 4-3.

Nothing better than a B1G Friday road dub!

Final from Iowa.



Back at home next week pic.twitter.com/0OFTipW5b2 — Maryland Tennis (@TerpTennis) April 16, 2023

Maryland women’s golfer Patricie Mackova shot a record-breaking -8 at the Lady Buckeye Invitational to tie for first place.