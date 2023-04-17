MM 4.17: Three-star edge Anthony Reddick commits to Maryland football

Maryland football earned a commitment from three-star edge Anthony Reddick, he announced Sunday.
Reddick is the fourth commit in Maryland’s 2024 class. The Hampton, Virginia native took an unofficial visit to College Park during the weekend of March 31. Reddick also fielded offers from Arkansas, Boston College, West Virginia and Penn State, among others.
At 6-foot-2, 220 pounds, he is the No. 49 ranked edge rusher in the nation and No. 15 in Virginia, per the 247Sports Composite.
In other news
No. 4 Maryland men’s lacrosse ended No. 9 Rutgers’ 16-game home winning streak with an 11-8 win. Colin McNamara covered it.
Maryland baseball won its third straight conference series, winning two of three games against Ohio State. It won the first two games, but failed to complete the sweep Sunday. Jon Iacovacci and Ben Wolf covered the victories, and Emmett Siegel recapped the defeat.
Former Terps Kevin Huerter and Alex Len helped propel the Sacramento Kings to victory against the Golden State Warriors in game one of the first round of the NBA playoffs.
Maryland softball took two of three games at Iowa.
Maryland football held practice inside SECU Stadium for the first time this spring.
Maryland women’s lacrosse graduate defender Abby Bosco achieved yet another milestone this past week, recording her 100th career caused turnover. She has 34 through 16 games so far this season.
Maryland track and field had a record-setting weekend at the Larry Ellis Invitational and Bucknell Bison Classic.
Maryland tennis defeated Nebraska on Friday, 4-1, but fell to Iowa on Sunday, 4-3.
Maryland women’s golfer Patricie Mackova shot a record-breaking -8 at the Lady Buckeye Invitational to tie for first place.
