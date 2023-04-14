 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

MM 4.14: Two recruits commit to Maryland football

This is the Maryland Minute, a short story followed by a roundup of Terps-related news.

By Testudo Times Staff
NCAA Football: Maryland at Illinois Ron Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

By Max Schaeffer

Maryland football earned commitments from cornerback Lakhi Roland and linebacker Darius Grimes this past week, each announced on social media. Roland announced his decision on Tuesday, and Grimes did so on Wednesday,

Roland is the third commit in the Terps’ 2024 recruiting class, joining three-star running back Terek McCant and linebacker Justin Okoronkwo. The Ellenwood, Georgia native fielded offers from Boston College, UConn and Colorado, among others.

Grimes, a late addition to the 2023 class, announced his plans to stay home and play for the Terps Wednesday afternoon. The Upper Marlboro native is a two-time Maryland Public Secondary Schools Athletic Association All-State selection and was named the 2A Defensive Player of the Year this past season.

In other news

Sam Oshtry and Ben Dickson gave their thoughts on Maryland men’s basketball’s offseason on the Testudo Talk Podcast.

No. 10 Maryland women’s lacrosse fell to No. 18 Penn State, 12-7. It ended a nine-game winning streak for the Terps. Ryan Alonardo recapped the defeat.

Maryland baseball is set to hit the road for a series against Ohio State. Jon Iacovacci previewed the weekend series.

Former Terp Brandon Lowe is at the forefront of the Tampa Bay Rays’ red-hot start to the season.

Maryland football released the newest episode of “Terpsville.”

Maryland men’s lacrosse announced an alumni tailgate before its historic rivalry game against Johns Hopkins next week.

Former Maryland women’s basketball guard Abby Meyers, who was selected No. 11 overall in the WNBA draft this past Monday, spoke on why she chose to come to Maryland for her final season.

Maryland baseball’s Sunday game against Ohio State was rescheduled to noon.

Maryland women’s soccer freshman midfielder Maddie Krakower is on Puerto Rico’s youth national team as it hopes to earn a berth in the U20 World Cup.

Maryland track and field is taking part in the Bucknell Bison Classic and Larry Ellis Invitational over the course of the next two days.

