MM 4.14: Two recruits commit to Maryland football

By Max Schaeffer

Maryland football earned commitments from cornerback Lakhi Roland and linebacker Darius Grimes this past week, each announced on social media. Roland announced his decision on Tuesday, and Grimes did so on Wednesday,

Roland is the third commit in the Terps’ 2024 recruiting class, joining three-star running back Terek McCant and linebacker Justin Okoronkwo. The Ellenwood, Georgia native fielded offers from Boston College, UConn and Colorado, among others.

Grimes, a late addition to the 2023 class, announced his plans to stay home and play for the Terps Wednesday afternoon. The Upper Marlboro native is a two-time Maryland Public Secondary Schools Athletic Association All-State selection and was named the 2A Defensive Player of the Year this past season.

In other news

Sam Oshtry and Ben Dickson gave their thoughts on Maryland men’s basketball’s offseason on the Testudo Talk Podcast.

No. 10 Maryland women’s lacrosse fell to No. 18 Penn State, 12-7. It ended a nine-game winning streak for the Terps. Ryan Alonardo recapped the defeat.

Maryland baseball is set to hit the road for a series against Ohio State. Jon Iacovacci previewed the weekend series.

Former Terp Brandon Lowe is at the forefront of the Tampa Bay Rays’ red-hot start to the season.

Brandon Lowe leads the 13-0 Rays in:



HR (5)

AVG (.333)

OBP (.468)

SLG (.818)



He a Terp pic.twitter.com/TWzs45kE86 — Maryland Terrapins (@umterps) April 13, 2023

Maryland football released the newest episode of “Terpsville.”

Episode 4 of Terpsville, presented by @grillmarxumd



The end is near... pic.twitter.com/AZG2xAE67i — Maryland Football (@TerpsFootball) April 13, 2023

Maryland men’s lacrosse announced an alumni tailgate before its historic rivalry game against Johns Hopkins next week.

Don’t miss our alumni tailgate before the Hopkins game next week!



Buy Tickets: https://t.co/cQhReLxLF2 pic.twitter.com/78XgStNh0q — Maryland Lacrosse (@TerpsMLax) April 13, 2023

Former Maryland women’s basketball guard Abby Meyers, who was selected No. 11 overall in the WNBA draft this past Monday, spoke on why she chose to come to Maryland for her final season.

“Choosing Maryland for my last year of college basketball was the best decision I could have made.”



We couldn’t agree more, Abby Meyers! #ProTerps x #TerpFamily pic.twitter.com/uMUvCfLTqu — Maryland Women’s Basketball (@TerpsWBB) April 13, 2023

Maryland baseball’s Sunday game against Ohio State was rescheduled to noon.

SCHEDULE CHANGE



Sunday's game vs. Ohio State has moved to a 12:00 PM EST first pitch. The matchup will remain on B1G+ and the Maryland Baseball Network



https://t.co/GIR7nx1CPU | #DirtyTerps pic.twitter.com/eNpApTnAna — Maryland Baseball (@TerpsBaseball) April 13, 2023

Maryland women’s soccer freshman midfielder Maddie Krakower is on Puerto Rico’s youth national team as it hopes to earn a berth in the U20 World Cup.

Wishing the best of luck to Maddie as she joins the U20 Puerto Rican National team at CONCAF games to qualify for the world cup! pic.twitter.com/Z84JbvsESM — Maryland W. Soccer (@TerpsWSoccer) April 13, 2023

Maryland track and field is taking part in the Bucknell Bison Classic and Larry Ellis Invitational over the course of the next two days.