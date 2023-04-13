Testudo Talk Podcast: A dive into Maryland men’s basketball’s offseason

Our Maryland podcast is back under a rebranded name: the Testudo Talk Podcast. It is still the same show and the same great Maryland content, just under a new moniker.

On this episode, the editors discuss everything related to the Maryland men’s basketball offseason, including player returns, player departures, coaching changes and potential additions.

All that and more on our latest podcast.

On this episode

All-Big Ten point guard Jahmir Young is set to return to Maryland for a fifth collegiate season. How big is that for both the 2023-24 squad and the program as a whole?

Forward Donta Scott joins Young in the decision to return for a fifth season. What does his return mean and how will it impact the rest of the offseason moves?

Assistant coaches Grant Billmeier (NJIT) and Tony Skinn (George Mason) are off to the head coaching ranks. Mike Jones, a very highly-regarded coach with local ties, joins the staff.

Maryland is going after All-American transfer big Hunter Dickinson, who has a history with the team’s former coach and the program. Can it happen and what would the team look like with him?

