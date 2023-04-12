Maryland men’s basketball forward Arnaud Revaz enters transfer portal

Maryland men’s basketball junior forward Arnaud Revaz has entered the transfer portal, it was announced Wednesday.

Revaz is the third Terp to enter the transfer portal this offseason, joining Ike Cornish and Hakim Hart.

Revaz played sparingly in his three seasons with the Terps, appearing in five games as a freshman, two as a sophomore and seven as a junior. He averaged 2.3 minutes per game and scored just three total points in his career — two against Division I competition.

A native of Sion, Switzerland, Revaz played club basketball in France and had stints with the Swiss U-18 and U-23 national teams. The 6-foot-10, 230-pound forward was one of four freshmen in then-Maryland head coach Mark Turgeon’s 2020 recruiting class, alongside James Graham, Marcus Dockery and Aquan Smart. Revaz was the only one from that group to still be with the Terps heading into last season.

After Revaz’s decision, Maryland is now at the limit of 13 allocated scholarships for next season. The program was briefly one over the threshold aftter Donta Scott’s return for a fifth year was made official earlier on Wednesday.