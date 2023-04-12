MM 4.12: Maryland men’s basketball to participate in Asheville Championship Tournament

Maryland men’s basketball will participate in the Asheville Championship Tournament in Asheville, North Carolina on Nov. 10-12, it was announced Tuesday.

The event, which will be in its third season of existence in 2023 will be played at the Harrah’s Cherokee Center, also featuring Clemson, Davidson and UAB.

Last season, Maryland played in the Hall of Fame Tip-Off Championship at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut. The Terps won the event, handily defeating Saint Louis and Miami.

As founding members of the ACC, Maryland has played Clemson 132 times, the fifth-most games the Terps have played against any opponent. Maryland leads the all-time series 85-47, but lost the most recent matchup in 2020, when the Terps and Tigers faced off in the now-extinct ACC/Big Ten Challenge.

Maryland has played Davidson seven times — winning six of those games — most recently in 2007, when the Terps eliminated Stephen Curry and the Wildcats in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

UAB and Maryland have never faced each other. The Blazers were the runners-up in the 2023 NIT.

Game times, matchups and television information for this year’s tournament will be announced at a later date.

In other news

Maryland baseball fell to Georgetown, 10-9, in 10 innings. Ben Wolf had the coverage.

Maryland women’s lacrosse had three players earn national or conference weekly honors. Abby Bosco was named Defensive Player of the Week by the IWLCA and Big Ten.

Only BOSS things



Abby Bosco is the @IWLCA National Defensive Player of the Week & the Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week!

Eloise Clevenger earned Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week honors.

Setting records and winning awards



Eloise Clevenger is the Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week!

Shaylan Ahearn was named Big Ten Midfielder of the Week.

FOUR WEEKS IN A ROW



Shay Ahearn is the Big Ten Midfielder of the Week!

Maryland men’s lacrosse senior faceoff specialist Luke Wierman was honored as the Big Ten Specialist of the Week.

Won 19-of-26 face-offs, including all but one in the entire second half and overtime, and moved to second all-time at Maryland in career face-off wins.

Luke Wierman is the Big Ten Specialist of the Week!



Luke Wierman is the Big Ten Specialist of the Week!



➡️ https://t.co/VISWiKbNs0#BeTheBest pic.twitter.com/Yx4gxd5dtW — Maryland Lacrosse (@TerpsMLax) April 11, 2023

Terps wrestler Jaxon Smith was included on InterMat’s All-Freshman first team.