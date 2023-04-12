Donta Scott to return to Maryland men’s basketball for a fifth season

Maryland forward Donta Scott will utilize the extra year of eligibility granted to college athletes due to the COVID-19 pandemic and return to Maryland for a fifth year. Jeff Ermann of InsideMDSports first reported the news on Monday, and the team confirmed Scott’s return on Wednesday.

As a senior, Scott earned an All-Big Ten honorable mention after averaging 11.3 points and six rebounds per game. A four-year starter, Scott ranks 28th all-time at Maryland in scoring (1,320 career points) and 15th in career rebounds (704).

Scott, along with Hakim Hart, was part of former head coach Mark Turgeon’s five-man recruiting class in 2019. From Philadelphia, Scott ranked as a three-star recruit and the No. 141 player in his class, according to the 247Sports Composite.

Scott made an immediate impact as a freshman, starting the last 20 games of the season for a team that won a share of the Big Ten regular-season title. With a more undersized team the year after, Scott often played center as a sophomore, playing an integral part of a team that won an NCAA Tournament game.

With Scott back, Jahmir Young opting to return and Loyola Marymount guard Chance Stephens transferring into the program, head coach Kevin Willard is currently one above the 13-scholarship limit for next year’s roster. If Willard is to add a player from the transfer portal to the roster, two returning scholarship players from this past season will need to depart first.