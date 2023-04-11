MM 4.11: Maryland softball drops two of three to Nebraska as offense falters

By Max Schaeffer

Amidst what has been one of the best seasons in program history so far, Maryland softball hit a road bump in its weekend series against the Nebraska Cornhuskers.

The Terps opened the series Friday with a 3-0 loss, managed their lone win 2-0 on Saturday and then lost the rubber match 4-0 on Sunday. The offense was only able to muster two total runs of support for its pitching staff, which put together a solid weekend.

Nebraska pitchers Sarah Harness and Courtney Wallace gave up just two earned runs in 20 innings, combining for an earned run average of 0.7.

This series came on the back of the Terps losing both of their games to Rutgers, meaning they have now lost four of their last five and are 4-7 in Big Ten play.

They’ll look to get back on track this weekend with a three-game series at Iowa. The Hawkeyes are currently 7-4 in the Big Ten and 25-15 overall.

In other news

Maryland women’s basketball guards Diamond Miller and Abby Meyers were each selected in the first round of the WNBA Draft. Miller was drafted second overall to the Minnesota Lynx, and Meyers was taken No. 11 overall by the Dallas Wings.

Maryland men’s basketball forward Donta Scott has reportedly decided to use his final year of eligibility and return to the Terps next season, per InsideMDSports’ Jeff Ermann.

Donta Scott will return to Maryland men’s basketball for a fifth year, per @Jeff_Ermann.



He’ll have to play the three if Maryland lands coveted transfer big Hunter Dickinson. — Ben Dickson (@bendickson__) April 10, 2023

Maryland gymnastics shared a video of Tasha Brozowski’s emotional NCAA Regional performance, which she dedicated to her father, who passed away hours later.

Tasha inspired us all at NCAA Regionals, dedicating her routine to her father's memory.



To support the Brozowski family, you can donate at ➡️https://t.co/wnZqpIRTGs pic.twitter.com/ckiHtcnDco — Maryland Gymnastics (@TerpsGymnastics) April 10, 2023

Maryland football released a new episode in its series of short videos called “Terpsville.”

Episode 3 of Terpsville, featuring Jeshaun Jones



Terp fans, it's time to talk it out... pic.twitter.com/UM7Uideg4e — Maryland Football (@TerpsFootball) April 10, 2023

Former Maryland basketball star Bruno Fernando had a big game in the Atlanta Hawks’ regular-season finale.

Bruno cooked last night!



19 PTS

8-11 FG

10 REB



Hawks head to the Play In Tournament pic.twitter.com/dxDw51SyD4 — Maryland Men’s Basketball (@TerrapinHoops) April 10, 2023

Former Terp Brandon Lowe hit a home run for the Tampa Bay Rays.

Bad news for our enemies:



B. Lowe is HOT pic.twitter.com/sNHhkn5dsG — Tampa Bay Rays (@RaysBaseball) April 11, 2023

Maryland football head coach Mike Locksley was mic’d up for practice.

Maryland baseball shared highlights of its series win against Rutgers this past weekend.





Fifth straight series win and plenty of highlights this weekend in College Park#DirtyTerps pic.twitter.com/oHonGMDhxY — Maryland Baseball (@TerpsBaseball) April 10, 2023

Maryland field hockey’s Hope Rose, Josie Hollamon and Rayne Wright will play with Team USA at the 2023 Junior Pan American Championships.

Good Luck to our 3️⃣ Terps competing with Team USA at the 2023 Junior Pan American Championships‼️



Team USA opens on Wednesday as they take on 7-time champion Argentina at 11 am EST



https://t.co/2k3tBODDxb | #BestofTheBest pic.twitter.com/GZSTJ4uTES — Maryland Field Hockey (@TerpsFH) April 10, 2023

Here are the videos of Miller and Meyers’ selections in Monday night’s draft.

The moment Diamond Miller's draft dreams came true