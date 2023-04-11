 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

MM 4.11: Maryland softball drops two of three to Nebraska as offense falters

This is the Maryland Minute, a short story followed by a roundup of Terps-related.

By Testudo Times Staff
Photo courtesy of Maryland Athletics

By Max Schaeffer

Amidst what has been one of the best seasons in program history so far, Maryland softball hit a road bump in its weekend series against the Nebraska Cornhuskers.

The Terps opened the series Friday with a 3-0 loss, managed their lone win 2-0 on Saturday and then lost the rubber match 4-0 on Sunday. The offense was only able to muster two total runs of support for its pitching staff, which put together a solid weekend.

Nebraska pitchers Sarah Harness and Courtney Wallace gave up just two earned runs in 20 innings, combining for an earned run average of 0.7.

This series came on the back of the Terps losing both of their games to Rutgers, meaning they have now lost four of their last five and are 4-7 in Big Ten play.

They’ll look to get back on track this weekend with a three-game series at Iowa. The Hawkeyes are currently 7-4 in the Big Ten and 25-15 overall.

In other news

Maryland women’s basketball guards Diamond Miller and Abby Meyers were each selected in the first round of the WNBA Draft. Miller was drafted second overall to the Minnesota Lynx, and Meyers was taken No. 11 overall by the Dallas Wings.

Maryland men’s basketball forward Donta Scott has reportedly decided to use his final year of eligibility and return to the Terps next season, per InsideMDSports’ Jeff Ermann.

Maryland gymnastics shared a video of Tasha Brozowski’s emotional NCAA Regional performance, which she dedicated to her father, who passed away hours later.

Maryland football released a new episode in its series of short videos called “Terpsville.”

Former Maryland basketball star Bruno Fernando had a big game in the Atlanta Hawks’ regular-season finale.

Former Terp Brandon Lowe hit a home run for the Tampa Bay Rays.

Maryland football head coach Mike Locksley was mic’d up for practice.

Maryland baseball shared highlights of its series win against Rutgers this past weekend.

Maryland field hockey’s Hope Rose, Josie Hollamon and Rayne Wright will play with Team USA at the 2023 Junior Pan American Championships.

Here are the videos of Miller and Meyers’ selections in Monday night’s draft.

