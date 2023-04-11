MM 4.11: Maryland softball drops two of three to Nebraska as offense falters

By Max Schaeffer
Amidst what has been one of the best seasons in program history so far, Maryland softball hit a road bump in its weekend series against the Nebraska Cornhuskers.
The Terps opened the series Friday with a 3-0 loss, managed their lone win 2-0 on Saturday and then lost the rubber match 4-0 on Sunday. The offense was only able to muster two total runs of support for its pitching staff, which put together a solid weekend.
Nebraska pitchers Sarah Harness and Courtney Wallace gave up just two earned runs in 20 innings, combining for an earned run average of 0.7.
This series came on the back of the Terps losing both of their games to Rutgers, meaning they have now lost four of their last five and are 4-7 in Big Ten play.
They’ll look to get back on track this weekend with a three-game series at Iowa. The Hawkeyes are currently 7-4 in the Big Ten and 25-15 overall.
In other news
Maryland women’s basketball guards Diamond Miller and Abby Meyers were each selected in the first round of the WNBA Draft. Miller was drafted second overall to the Minnesota Lynx, and Meyers was taken No. 11 overall by the Dallas Wings.
Maryland men’s basketball forward Donta Scott has reportedly decided to use his final year of eligibility and return to the Terps next season, per InsideMDSports’ Jeff Ermann.
Donta Scott will return to Maryland men’s basketball for a fifth year, per @Jeff_Ermann.— Ben Dickson (@bendickson__) April 10, 2023
He’ll have to play the three if Maryland lands coveted transfer big Hunter Dickinson.
Maryland gymnastics shared a video of Tasha Brozowski’s emotional NCAA Regional performance, which she dedicated to her father, who passed away hours later.
Tasha inspired us all at NCAA Regionals, dedicating her routine to her father's memory.— Maryland Gymnastics (@TerpsGymnastics) April 10, 2023
To support the Brozowski family, you can donate at ➡️https://t.co/wnZqpIRTGs pic.twitter.com/ckiHtcnDco
Maryland football released a new episode in its series of short videos called “Terpsville.”
Episode 3 of Terpsville, featuring @JeshaunJones06— Maryland Football (@TerpsFootball) April 10, 2023
Terp fans, it's time to talk it out... pic.twitter.com/UM7Uideg4e
Former Maryland basketball star Bruno Fernando had a big game in the Atlanta Hawks’ regular-season finale.
Bruno cooked last night!— Maryland Men’s Basketball (@TerrapinHoops) April 10, 2023
19 PTS
8-11 FG
10 REB
Hawks head to the Play In Tournament pic.twitter.com/dxDw51SyD4
Former Terp Brandon Lowe hit a home run for the Tampa Bay Rays.
Bad news for our enemies:— Tampa Bay Rays (@RaysBaseball) April 11, 2023
B. Lowe is HOT pic.twitter.com/sNHhkn5dsG
Maryland football head coach Mike Locksley was mic’d up for practice.
"Terpsville, welcome to Terpsville"— Maryland Football (@TerpsFootball) April 10, 2023
Mic'd Up with @CoachLocks #TBIA pic.twitter.com/M5h1aH4lt7
Maryland baseball shared highlights of its series win against Rutgers this past weekend.
— Maryland Baseball (@TerpsBaseball) April 10, 2023
Fifth straight series win and plenty of highlights this weekend in College Park#DirtyTerps pic.twitter.com/oHonGMDhxY
Maryland field hockey’s Hope Rose, Josie Hollamon and Rayne Wright will play with Team USA at the 2023 Junior Pan American Championships.
Good Luck to our 3️⃣ Terps competing with Team USA at the 2023 Junior Pan American Championships‼️— Maryland Field Hockey (@TerpsFH) April 10, 2023
Team USA opens on Wednesday as they take on 7-time champion Argentina at 11 am EST
https://t.co/2k3tBODDxb | #BestofTheBest pic.twitter.com/GZSTJ4uTES
Here are the videos of Miller and Meyers’ selections in Monday night’s draft.
The moment Diamond Miller's draft dreams came true pic.twitter.com/eGdpNQP0YP— Maryland Women’s Basketball (@TerpsWBB) April 10, 2023
Abby Meyers is a First Round draft pick in the WNBA pic.twitter.com/J35vbzBNpa— Maryland Women’s Basketball (@TerpsWBB) April 11, 2023
