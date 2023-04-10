Diamond Miller drafted second overall by Minnesota Lynx in WNBA Draft

Maryland women’s basketball guard Diamond Miller was selected second overall by the Minnesota Lynx in the 2023 WNBA Draft on Monday night

Miller is the second player in program history to be selected No. 2 overall, joining Marissa Coleman, who was taken by Washington Mystics in 2009.

“I’m just happy to be in this situation right now,” Miller said following the selection. “Looking forward to being part of the [Lynx] organization.

This season, the unanimous All-Big Ten First Team guard averaged a career-high 19.7 points and led the Terps to the Elite Eight for the first time since 2015. She had 14 games of 20 points or more, which was highlighted by a 31-point performance in a victory over Notre Dame in December.

The six-foot-three guard is the eighth player chosen in the first round under Maryland head coach Brenda Frese.

As a sophomore, Miller was named co-MVP of the Big Ten Tournament after leading the Terps to their fifth conference title.

The Somerset, New Jersey native was a McDonald’s All-American and the No. 6 guard in ESPN’s 2019 recruiting class. Miller was part of a loaded class along with former Terps Ashley Owusu, Zoe Young, and current forward Faith Masonius.

Miller, a three-time All-Big Ten honoree, is one of the best players to ever don a Maryland uniform.