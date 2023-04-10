Abby Meyers drafted No. 11 overall by Dallas Wings in WNBA Draft

Maryland women’s basketball shooting guard Abby Meyers was selected No. 11 overall in the WNBA Draft by the Dallas Wings.

Meyers joined the Terps this past season for her final year of college eligibility. The Potomac, Maryland native shined in her return to her home state, averaging 14.3 and 5.1 rebounds. Both ranked second on the team behind Diamond Miller, who was drafted No. 2 overall by the Minnesota Lynx earlier Monday evening.

Meyers played her first three seasons at Princeton, with her 2021-22 campaign raising national attention. She started every game for the Tigers, scoring double-digit points in every outing. She earned honorable mention All-American honors and was named Ivy League Player of the Year.

The 6-foot guard was instrumental in leading the Terps to their first Elite Eight appearance in eight years this past season and has now become just the 20th Maryland player to be drafted to the WNBA since the league began in 1999.

Meyers became the 10th Terp under Brenda Frese to be selected in the first round.