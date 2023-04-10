MM 4.10: Five Maryland women’s lacrosse seniors to return next season

Five Maryland women’s lacrosse seniors have elected to use their fifth year of eligibility and return to the Terps next year, a team spokesperson confirmed.
Midfielder Shaylan Ahearn, defender Brianna Lamoureux, attacker Hannah Leubecker, attacker Libby May and goalie Emily Sterling are all set to play a fifth year in College Park.
The aforementioned seniors have each been key contributors for the Terps this season. May leads the team in goals this season with 45, while Ahearn has a team-high 103 draw controls. Both players were named Midseason All–Americans by Inside Lacrosse and have started every game this season.
Leubecker is third on the team in goals with 30, and fourth in points with 36. Lamoureux has the second-most ground balls (23) and the third-most caused turnovers (eight).
Sterling has started every game in net for Maryland this season, and was named the IWLCA National Goalkeeper of the Year last season. She has 124 saves so far this season.
With a combined six All Big-Ten selections among the group, head coach Cathy Reese has a core in place for the near future.
The tenth-ranked Terps will play their penultimate game of the regular season at 8 p.m. Thursday against No. 17 Penn State.
In other news
Loyola Marymount men’s basketball guard Chance Stephens transferred to Maryland, he announced Saturday. Emmett Siegel wrote about the news.
No. 5 Maryland men’s lacrosse took home a thrilling 12-11 win against No. 17 Ohio State Friday night. Colin McNamara recapped the win.
No. 10 Maryland women’s lacrosse cruised to a home victory against Ohio State, 18-7. Ryan Alonardo had the coverage.
Maryland baseball took its weekend series against Rutgers. The Terps won the first two games, covered by Jon Iacovacci and Ben Wolf. Siegel recapped Sunday’s 14-8 defeat.
Maryland football had its second weekend of spring practice in full pads.
Spring Football #TBIA pic.twitter.com/ZQ4RNcwoYL— Maryland Football (@TerpsFootball) April 9, 2023
Former Maryland men’s basketball star Aaron Wiggins has been making a difference down the stretch to help the Oklahoma City Thunder reach the postseason.
Last five games for Aaron Wiggins:— Maryland Men’s Basketball (@TerrapinHoops) April 9, 2023
14.2 PPG
64.2 FG%
57.1 3FG%
100.0 FT%
27 MPG
Helped OKC make the Play in Tournament pic.twitter.com/h4nS6RuJzH
Maryland track & field enjoyed a fair outing at the Lloyd Willis Invitational Saturday.
A recap of our day in Louisiana yesterday!— Maryland Track & Field (@MarylandTrack) April 9, 2023
: https://t.co/8C4o4l4wty#KeepUp pic.twitter.com/KWsCuKc2NW
Maryland women’s lacrosse celebrated senior day in its win against Ohio State Saturday.
A Senior Day to remember— Maryland Women's Lacrosse (@MarylandWLax) April 9, 2023
Sophia Antonopoulos
Maddie Sanchez
Abby Bosco
Marge Donovan pic.twitter.com/w5CrIs7VpG
Maryland softball junior outfielder Jaeda McFarland made a highlight-reel grab against Nebraska Sunday.
Talk about keeping your eye on the ball @JaedaMcfarland goes the distance for this unbelievable catch!#NCAASoftball x BTN / @TerpsSoftballpic.twitter.com/g6t5BUSlyV— NCAA Softball (@NCAASoftball) April 9, 2023
