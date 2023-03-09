Game thread: No. 6-seed Maryland men’s basketball vs. No. 14-seed Minnesota

Twenty-five minutes after the conclusion of No. 10-seed Penn State vs. No. 7-seed Illinois, No. 6-seed Maryland men’s basketball will take the floor against No. 14-seed Minnesota in a Big Ten Tournament second-round matchup.
The Terps won both of their previous meetings — the first by 35 and the second by 18 — with the last-place Golden Gophers this season. DraftKings Sportsbook tabs Maryland as a 13.5-point favorite.
This is your space for thoughts, observations or whatever you would like to share, but please be respectful.
