How to watch second-round of Big Ten tournament: Maryland men’s basketball vs. Minnesota

No. 6-seed Maryland men’s basketball is set to face No. 14-seed Minnesota Thursday night. Tip-off is set for approximately 9 p.m.

Minnesota upset No. 11-seed Nebraska Wednesday night, 78-75, to advance to the second round. The Gophers and Terps met twice in the regular season and Maryland won those two matchups by a combined score of 53.

Let’s take a look at the second round matchup.

The numbers

Maryland: 20-11 (11-9 Big Ten)

Minnesota: 9-21 (2-17 Big Ten)

All-time series: Maryland leads 15-2

DraftKings Sportsbook line: Maryland -13.5

How to watch and listen

Thursday, March 9, 9 p.m. ET, United Center, Chicago, Illinois

TV: Big Ten Network — Brandon Gaudin (play-by-play), Robbie Hummel (analyst), Rick Pizzo (sideline reporter)

Radio: 105.7 FM (Balt.) / 980 AM (D.C.) / SiriusXM Channel 383 — Johnny Holliday (play-by-play), Chris Knoche (analyst), Walt Williams (analyst)

Streaming: FOX Sports

Catch up before the game

Big Ten Tournament second-round preview: No. 6-seed Maryland men’s basketball vs. No. 14-seed Minnesota

Testudo Times Podcast: Big Ten Tournament preview

Jahmir Young named to All-Big Ten second team, three other Terps earn honorable mentions

Takeaways from No. 21 Maryland men’s basketball’s excruciating road loss to Penn State

No. 21 Maryland men’s basketball collapses in second half, falls to Penn State at buzzer, 65-64

Maryland men’s basketball film breakdown: The Jahmir Young experience

Analyzing Maryland men’s basketball’s Big Ten home/road offensive splits

Ian Martinez didn’t just take the long route from Costa Rica to Maryland — he blazed the trail

Canadian journeyman Patrick Emilien’s work ethic proves it is better late than never

Maryland men’s basketball film breakdown: A look at Donta Scott’s terrific start

Donta Scott is the key piece to Maryland men’s basketball’s puzzle

Under Grant Billmeier, Julian Reese and Maryland men’s basketball’s frontcourt look to make strides

Jahmir Young and Don Carey return home to Maryland to form Kevin Willard’s first starting backcourt