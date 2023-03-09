How to watch second-round of Big Ten tournament: Maryland men’s basketball vs. Minnesota

No. 6-seed Maryland men’s basketball is set to face No. 14-seed Minnesota Thursday night. Tip-off is set for approximately 9 p.m.
Minnesota upset No. 11-seed Nebraska Wednesday night, 78-75, to advance to the second round. The Gophers and Terps met twice in the regular season and Maryland won those two matchups by a combined score of 53.
Let’s take a look at the second round matchup.
The numbers
Maryland: 20-11 (11-9 Big Ten)
Minnesota: 9-21 (2-17 Big Ten)
All-time series: Maryland leads 15-2
DraftKings Sportsbook line: Maryland -13.5
How to watch and listen
Thursday, March 9, 9 p.m. ET, United Center, Chicago, Illinois
TV: Big Ten Network — Brandon Gaudin (play-by-play), Robbie Hummel (analyst), Rick Pizzo (sideline reporter)
Radio: 105.7 FM (Balt.) / 980 AM (D.C.) / SiriusXM Channel 383 — Johnny Holliday (play-by-play), Chris Knoche (analyst), Walt Williams (analyst)
Streaming: FOX Sports
Catch up before the game
