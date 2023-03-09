 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

MM 3.9: Maryland women’s basketball commit named Gatorade Maryland Girls Basketball Player of the Year

This is the Maryland minute, a short story followed by a roundup of Terps-related news.

By Jack_Parry
Photo courtesy of Riley Nelson’s Twitter
Maryland women’s basketball commit Riley Nelson, a guard from Bullis High School in Potomac, was named the Gatorade Maryland Girls Basketball Player of the Year on Wednesday.

Nelson was named a McDonald’s All-American this past season and is the No. 18 recruit in the 2023 class according to ESPN.com. She led her school to a 19-10 record and the Independent School League Division AA Tournament semifinals while averaging 16.6 points and 10.9 rebounds per game this recent season.

She is one of the players that head coach Brenda Frese has attracted in a recruiting class ranked No. 7 in the country by ESPN.com. It’s a big move for Maryland to get the best player in the state to stay in the area for her college career.

In other news

Ben Dickson and Sam Oshtry previewed the Big Ten Tournament on the latest episode of the Testudo Times Podcast.

Ryan Alonardo recapped No. 11 Maryland women’s lacrosse’s 22-4 blowout win over William & Mary.

Maryland men’s basketball shared some photos of its practices before the Big Ten Tournament.

Maryland women’s basketball guard Diamond Miller has been at the top of her game against some of the best teams in the country this season.

A new documentary is set to be released on Maryland gymnastics senior Reese McClure.

Five Maryland wrestlers have qualified for the National Wrestling Championships.

Next Up In Maryland Football

