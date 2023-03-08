MM 3.8: Maryland wrestling to send five qualifiers to 2023 NCAA Championships

By Andrew McBride

The 2023 NCAA Wrestling Tournament is fast approaching, and two more Terps have joined in on the fun in this year’s clash. Receiving at-large bids, Jaron Smith and Braxton Brown will join Jaxon Smith, Kal Miller and Ethen Miller to represent Maryland in just over a week.

Maryland’s five wrestlers are the most the school has sent to the tournament since 2014. Jaron Smith, a graduate student, has had a solid year, contributing to huge wins over Duke — Maryland’s first shutout win since 2014 — and Pitt, where he led the comeback to give the Terps their first win against a ranked opponent since 2013. Meanwhile, Brown, a redshirt freshman, has had a great campaign, picking up a win over Oklahoma’s No. 11-ranked Joey Prata and coming in seventh place at the 2023 Southern Scuffle.

Teammates Jaxon Smith, Kal Miller, and Ethen Miller showed out at the Big Ten Championships and earned automatic qualifier bids.

The Terrapin wrestlers will now have to await their fate, which will be announced Wednesday at 8 p.m. during the selection show on NCAA.com. Then, it is onto Tulsa, Oklahoma, where they will have a chance to compete for the glory of a national championship.

In other news

Jonathan Iacovacci recapped Maryland baseball’s 12-6 bounce-back win over UMBC.

Emmett Siegel wrote about Maryland men’s basketball’s Big Ten honors, highlighted by Jahmir Young’s selection to the All-Big Ten second team.

Ryan Alonardo previewed No. 11 Maryland women’s lacrosse’s 5 p.m. meeting with William & Mary.

Andrew Chodes put Maryland women’s basketball’s season in perspective.

Former Maryland football starting offensive lineman Mason Lunsford transferred to LSU.

Mason Lunsford finds a new home in the SEC. https://t.co/a9VBljLfLb — Ben Dickson (@bendickson__) March 7, 2023

Jahmir Young didn’t make the All-Big Ten first team, and the athletic department showed its support for the star point guard.

First Team in our hearts ❤️ pic.twitter.com/cFcmLci0bC — Maryland Terrapins (@umterps) March 7, 2023

Maryland men’s basketball is on its way to Chicago for the Big Ten Tournament.

Former Terp Kevin Huerter had a big performance in the NBA on Monday night.

Kevin Huerter’s giant Monday night:



25 PTS,

8 AST

5 REB

9-16 FG

6-10 3FG



Sheesh ( @SacramentoKings) pic.twitter.com/nIjYSWul71 — Maryland Men’s Basketball (@TerrapinHoops) March 7, 2023

Maryland women’s lacrosse showed love for freshman midfielder Kori Edmondson.

This is a @koriedmondson_ celly account



More of them tomorrow vs. William & Mary! pic.twitter.com/imEbxTMf2m — Maryland Women's Lacrosse (@MarylandWLax) March 7, 2023

Maryland gymnastics is excited about its recent great performances.

It is Maryland’s annual Giving Day.