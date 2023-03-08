Testudo Times Podcast: Big Ten Tournament preview

Championship week has arrived, and the Testudo Times Podcast has you covered. On this episode, the editors discuss Maryland men’s basketball’s disappointing loss to Penn State and completely break down this week’s Big Ten Tournament.

On this episode

Maryland men’s basketball crumbled in the second half at Penn State, falling at the buzzer last Sunday. What went wrong in the defeat?

Big Ten Tournament game picks, from the first round to the championship

Complete Big Ten team and player breakdowns

