MM 3.7: Maryland wrestlers find success at Big Ten Championships

Maryland wrestling competed in the second and final day of the Big Ten Wrestling Championships Sunday, putting forth a solid showing. The day was highlighted by the performances of Kal Miller and Jaxon Smith.

Miller wrestled his way into an automatic qualification for the NCAA Tournament at 141 pounds. On Sunday, he took out Illinois’ Danny Pucino and Rutgers’ Joe Olivieri to secure his spot. These two wrestlers were the respective sixth and seventh seeds in their bracket, and Miller was the 14th seed, making both of these big upsets.

Smith, sitting at 197 pounds, took home third in his bracket. He defeated Iowa’s Jacob Warner and Illinois’ Zac Braunagel. Smith came in as the sixth seed and defeated the fifth and third, respectively. Smith’s finish marked the highest by a Terp at the Big Ten Championships since 2019.

In other news

Maryland baseball is getting into the swing of its season with four games at home this week.

Big week ahead at The Bob



Come out and support this week as we play four games including our first home weekend series at The Bob



https://t.co/GIR7nx1CPU | #DirtyTerps pic.twitter.com/L8L6xuUISn — Maryland Baseball (@TerpsBaseball) March 6, 2023

Maryland softball was ranked No. 25 in the D1Softball poll.

Making noise after a dominant weekend of work pic.twitter.com/DJtOdrRsEq — Maryland Softball (@TerpsSoftball) March 6, 2023

Maryland women’s basketball head coach Brenda Frese is appreciative of her group and ready to finish strong.

I am so grateful for this team. Truly a pleasure to coach each & every day. They play for each other. Special. Grateful to our fans for all of their support near & far. Can’t wait for the selection show on Sunday. https://t.co/MupUuORxL3 — Brenda Frese (@BrendaFrese) March 6, 2023

Maryland gymnastics is ranked No. 21 in the RDN poll.

Terps going



Maryland gymnastics has now been ranked in the Top-25 for five consecutive weeks!!#GymTerps pic.twitter.com/VET2pwWAsI — Maryland Gymnastics (@TerpsGymnastics) March 6, 2023

Maryland women’s lacrosse is grateful for its fans.