MM 3.7: Maryland wrestlers find success at Big Ten Championships

This is the Maryland minute, a short story followed by a roundup of Terps-related news.

By MaxSchaeffer14
/ new
Photo courtesy of Maryland Athletics
Michigan Photography/UMTerps

Maryland wrestling competed in the second and final day of the Big Ten Wrestling Championships Sunday, putting forth a solid showing. The day was highlighted by the performances of Kal Miller and Jaxon Smith.

Miller wrestled his way into an automatic qualification for the NCAA Tournament at 141 pounds. On Sunday, he took out Illinois’ Danny Pucino and Rutgers’ Joe Olivieri to secure his spot. These two wrestlers were the respective sixth and seventh seeds in their bracket, and Miller was the 14th seed, making both of these big upsets.

Smith, sitting at 197 pounds, took home third in his bracket. He defeated Iowa’s Jacob Warner and Illinois’ Zac Braunagel. Smith came in as the sixth seed and defeated the fifth and third, respectively. Smith’s finish marked the highest by a Terp at the Big Ten Championships since 2019.

In other news

Maryland baseball is getting into the swing of its season with four games at home this week.

Maryland softball was ranked No. 25 in the D1Softball poll.

Maryland women’s basketball head coach Brenda Frese is appreciative of her group and ready to finish strong.

Maryland gymnastics is ranked No. 21 in the RDN poll.

Maryland women’s lacrosse is grateful for its fans.

