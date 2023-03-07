Jahmir Young named to All-Big Ten second team, three other Terps earn honorable mentions

Maryland graduate guard Jahmir Young was named to the All-Big Ten second team, it was announced by the conference Tuesday. Young was a unanimous second-team selection between the league’s coaches and media.

He is the first Maryland player to be named to a Big Ten all-conference team since Anthony Cowan Jr. and Jalen Smith did so in the 2019-20 season, both of whom were first-team selections.

Additionally, sophomore forward Julian Reese, senior guard Hakim Hart and senior forward Donta Scott were All-Big Ten honorable mentions. Graduate forward Patrick Emilien was the team’s Big Ten Sportsmanship Award honoree.

Young, who attended nearby DeMatha Catholic High School and transferred from Charlotte in the offseason, averaged 16.3 points, 4.8 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game this season. He had nine games with at least 20 points, including a season-high 30-point showing against Ohio State on Jan. 8 and 26 points in the Terps’ last game at Penn State. His signature moment came on Dec. 2 in Maryland’s 71-66 win over Illinois, when he drained a 3-pointer to seal the game with under 15 seconds left. That win boosted the Terps’ record to 8-0, earning them their highest ranking in the AP poll all season (No. 13).

Reese and Hart were both unanimous All-Big Ten honorable mentions between the coaches and media. Reese made huge strides this season and emerged as a reliable option in the frontcourt, averaging 11.4 points and 7.3 rebounds per game after recording four double-doubles in his last five games. Hart averaged 11.5 points, 4.3 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game in his fourth season with the Terps.

Scott was awarded an honorable mention by the league’s coaches but not the media. He posted an average of 11.3 points and 5.9 rebounds per game.

Maryland went 20-11 in the regular season, earning the sixth seed in the Big Ten Tournament with an 11-9 conference record. It recorded quadrant-one wins (per the NCAA’s NET rankings) over Miami, Indiana and Purdue, making itself a virtual lock for the upcoming NCAA Tournament. Most recent projections have the Terps as a seven, eight or nine seed in the field.

Maryland starts Big Ten Tournament play on Thursday at approximately 9 p.m. against the winner of Wednesday’s matchup between Minnesota and Nebraska.

All-Big Ten teams

First team

Media: Zach Edey (Purdue), Trayce Jackson-Davis (Indiana), Jalen Pickett (Penn State), Kris Murray (Iowa), Hunter Dickinson (Michigan), Boo Buie (Northwestern)

Coaches: Zach Edey (Purdue), Trayce Jackson-Davis (Indiana), Jalen Pickett (Penn State), Kris Murray (Iowa), Terrence Shannon Jr. (Illinois)

Second team

Media: Terrence Shannon Jr. (Illinois), Jalen Hood-Schifino (Indiana), Jahmir Young (Maryland), Tyson Walker (Michigan State), Clifford Omoruyi (Rutgers)

Coaches: Jahmir Young (Maryland), Hunter Dickinson (Michigan), Tyson Walker (Michigan State), Derrick Walker (Nebraska), Boo Buie (Northwestern), Chase Audige (Northwestern)

Third team

Media: Matthew Mayer (Illinois), Filip Rebraca (Iowa), A.J. Hoggard (Michigan State), Chase Audige (Northwestern), Brice Sensabaugh (Ohio State)

Coaches: Matthew Mayer (Illinois), Jalen Hood-Schifino (Indiana), Kobe Bufkin (Michigan), Jett Howard (Michigan), Clifford Omoruyi (Rutgers)

All-Defensive team

Trayce Jackson-Davis (Indiana), Chase Audige (Northwestern), Zach Edey (Purdue), Caleb McConnell (Rutgers), Clifford Omoruyi (Rutgers)

All-Freshman team

Jalen Hood-Schifino (Indiana), Jett Howard (Michigan), Brice Sensabaugh (Ohio State), Braden Smith (Purdue), Connor Essegian (Wisconsin)

Awards

Player of the Year: Zach Edey (Purdue)

Coach of the Year: Chris Collins (Northwestern)

Defensive Player of the Year: Chase Audige (Northwestern), Caleb McConnell (Rutgers)

Freshman of the Year: Jalen Hood-Schifino (Indiana)

Sixth Man of the Year: Payton Sandfort (Iowa)