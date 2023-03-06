MM 3.6: Maryland softball finishes the weekend 5-0

Maryland softball completed a 5-0 stretch this past weekend at the Pirate Invitational in Greenville, North Carolina. Maryland defeated Saint Joseph’s twice, East Carolina twice and Monmouth once.

The Terps outscored their opponents 38-2 over the five games, pitching four shutouts. With the perfect weekend, Maryland moved to 15-4 on the season.

Maryland’s pitching staff, which has been terrific all season, dominated once again. The Terps’ pitchers combined to pitch 35 straight scoreless innings.

Pitcher Courtney Wyche led the way for the Terps with an excellent pitching performance on Sunday. She pitched six innings and tossed seven strikeouts.

Maryland is on a six-game win streak and will take the road again this weekend for its last away tournament of the season at the Liberty Tournament in Lynchburg, Virginia. Maryland opens the tournament with a matchup with Fairfield on Friday at 3 p.m.

In other news

No. 21 Maryland men’s basketball lost to Penn State at the buzzer in its regular-season finale, 65-64. Emmett Siegel recapped the game and Ben Dickson gave his takeaways.

Maryland women’s basketball fell to Iowa in the Big Ten Tournament semifinals on Saturday. Andrew Chodes had the game story and Damon Brooks Jr. gave his takeaways.

Brooks Jr. also wrote about Brenda Frese’s winning pedigree in his latest feature.

No. 4 Maryland men’s lacrosse lost a triple-overtime thriller to Notre Dame, and Colin McNamara provided a recap.

No. 18 Maryland baseball lost all three of its games at the Cambria College Classic. Ben Wolf had game stories for the matchups with Ole Miss, Vanderbilt and Hawaii.

No. 5 Maryland women’s lacrosse was beaten by Denver, 8-7. Here’s the recap from Ryan Alonardo.

Maryland men’s basketball will be the No. 6 seed in the Big Ten Tournament and play the winner of Minnesota/Nebraska in its first game on Thursday at approximately 9 p.m. ET.

Maryland football players shined at the NFL Scouting Combine.

XFINITY Center will host the 2024 Big Ten Wrestling Championships.

Terps wrestlers Jaxon Smith and Kal Miller qualified for the NCAAs.

Maryland women’s basketball guard Diamond Miller was selected to the All-Big Ten Tournament Team.

Maryland tennis fell to FIU, 4-0.

A pair of Terps women’s golfers had career-low rounds at the ICON Invitational.

