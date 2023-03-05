Game thread: No. 21 Maryland men’s basketball at Penn State

No. 21 Maryland men’s basketball (20-10, 11-8 Big Ten) looks to finish the regular season on a high note with the second of two matchups against Penn State (18-12, 9-10).

Maryland took down the Nittany Lions, 74-68, at the XFINITY Center on Feb. 11. The Terps, who have not won a game at Penn State since Feb. 14, 2015, are 3.5-point underdogs, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

Sunday’s tipoff is set for noon on the Big Ten Network.

This is your space for thoughts, observations or whatever you would like to share, but please be respectful.

Catch up before the game

No. 21 Maryland men’s basketball at Penn State preview

How to watch No. 21 Maryland men’s basketball at Penn State

No. 21 Maryland men’s basketball’s road woes continue in 73-62 loss to Ohio State

Takeaways from No. 21 Maryland men’s basketball’s loss at Ohio State

Maryland men’s basketball re-enters AP poll, checking in at No. 21

Maryland men’s basketball film breakdown: The Jahmir Young experience

Takeaways from Maryland men’s basketball’s road demolition of Minnesota

Maryland men’s basketball hammers Minnesota, 81-46

Analyzing Maryland men’s basketball’s Big Ten home/road offensive splits

Ian Martinez didn’t just take the long route from Costa Rica to Maryland — he blazed the trail

Canadian journeyman Patrick Emilien’s work ethic proves it is better late than never

Maryland men’s basketball film breakdown: A look at Donta Scott’s terrific start

Donta Scott is the key piece to Maryland men’s basketball’s puzzle

Under Grant Billmeier, Julian Reese and Maryland men’s basketball’s frontcourt look to make strides

Jahmir Young and Don Carey return home to Maryland to form Kevin Willard’s first starting backcourt