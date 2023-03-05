Game thread: No. 21 Maryland men’s basketball at Penn State

No. 21 Maryland men’s basketball (20-10, 11-8 Big Ten) looks to finish the regular season on a high note with the second of two matchups against Penn State (18-12, 9-10).
Maryland took down the Nittany Lions, 74-68, at the XFINITY Center on Feb. 11. The Terps, who have not won a game at Penn State since Feb. 14, 2015, are 3.5-point underdogs, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.
Sunday’s tipoff is set for noon on the Big Ten Network.
This is your space for thoughts, observations or whatever you would like to share, but please be respectful.
