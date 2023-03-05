No. 18 Maryland baseball drops third straight, loses to Hawaii, 9-3

No. 18 Maryland baseball wrapped up its road trip to Minneapolis with yet another sloppy performance against Hawaii.

The Hawaii offense had a slow start, but once its bats woke up, it was scoring runs left and right. The Hawaii offense collected 11 hits with two homers in the ninth.

Hawaii wrapped up a 9-3 win, handing the Terps their third straight loss this weekend. Maryland has yet to live up to the high expectations, falling to 4-7 on the season.

Hawaii had an early opportunity as junior righty Nate Haberthier walked the first batter of the game. Haberthier then tried to pick off sophomore Ben Ziegler-Namoa at first, but the throw got past sophomore first baseman Eddie Hacopian, which advanced Ziegler-Namoa to third. Senior infielder Jacob Igawa knocked in the first run of the game for Hawaii, driving Ziegler-Namoa home off a throwing error by junior shortstop Matt Shaw.

In the bottom half of the first, Maryland responded right away. Shaw doubled to right center to give Maryland a runner in scoring position, then junior third baseman Nick Lorusso continued to rake as he roped an RBI double to left field to tie the game at 1-1.

Fifth-year Matt Woods started the second with a walk but was caught stealing second for the first out of the inning. Freshman lefty Harrison Bodendorf then walked junior Kevin Keister for his second straight walk. Senior Bobby Zmarzlak put the ball in play, advancing Keister to second, despite Zmarzlak being thrown out at first. Bodendorf walked Shliger and Lambros to load the bases with two outs, but the damage stopped there.

Shaw failed to break the game open, however, as he struck out swinging to end the innings.

In the third Bodendorf issued yet another walk to sophomore Ian Petrutz, and a single by Hacopian put runners on first and second. Woods then took advantage of a sacrifice bunt to advance the runners to give Maryland second and third with two outs. Keister struck out swinging, though, to end the rally.

After being held hitless through the first three innings, the Rainbow Warriors bats started to explode in the fourth. Redshirt sophomore outfielder Jared Quandt got the first hit of the game for Hawaii with a leadoff single to right. Redshirt senior Matt Wong advanced the runner to second, setting up junior Stone Miyao for an RBI single to give Hawaii the lead. Despite having two outs, Hawaii was unfazed. Senior Dallas Duarte collected another RBI single to give Hawaii a 3-1 lead.

Zmarzlak led off the bottom of the fourth with a double, but Maryland could not manufacture a run.

In the fifth inning, freshman outfielder Matthew Miura crushed a ball off the left field wall for a leadoff double. Haberthier tried to pick off Miura at second, but he overthrew the attempt, advancing Miura to third with one out. Quandt hit a fly ball to left field the next at-bat, which scored Miura on a sacrifice fly, giving the Rainbow Warriors a 4-1 lead.

In the bottom half of the inning, Lorusso walked, which set up Petrutz for a single and put runners on first and second with Hacopian up to bat as the tying run. Hacopian used a sacrifice bunt to advance the runners to second and third with one out. Woods lined a ball to right field for a sacrifice fly to cut the Maryland deficit to two. Two consecutive walks for Keister and Zmarzlak have Maryland bases loaded for the second time in the game.

Maryland capitalized this go around as Lambros ate a pitch to the hip to score a run for Maryland, making the score 4-3.

Haberthier looked like he was starting to run out of gas in the sixth, letting up a one-out double to Wong, which led into an RBI double for Miyao. Miyao’s second RBI of the game gave the Rainbow Warriors a 5-3 lead.

In the eighth inning righty David Falco Jr. came out for his third inning after relieving Haberthier. Falco found himself in a bases-loaded jam with two outs and proceeded to hit the next batter with a pitch, scoring an insurance run for Hawaii. In a 6-3 game, Lambros made a spectacular diving catch to get Falco out of the inning.

Hawaii did not take its foot off the gas pedal with back-to-back home runs. Igawa smashed a two-run shot and sophomore infielder Jordan Donahue’s solo shot sealed it for the Rainbow Warriors.

Three things to know

1. Maryland couldn’t take advantage of runners in scoring position. Maryland had bases loaded twice for the second time this weekend and could only scrape one run off a hit by pitch. The Terps had one of the most electric offenses in the sport last year, but its lack of production with runners on is a cause for concern.

2. Maryland was disciplined at the plate but couldn’t score enough. The Terps drew 10 walks Sunday, which showed great discipline at the plate. However, they could not find a way to capitalize.

3. Maryland lost its third straight game. The loss against Hawaii extended the Terps’ losing skid to three. With a extrememly lackluster start to the season. Maryland will likely be stripped of its national ranking Monday.