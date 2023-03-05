How to watch No. 21 Maryland men’s basketball at Penn State

No. 21 Maryland men’s basketball closes out the regular season on the road at Penn State. Both teams have a lot to play for as the Big Ten standings take shape throughout the final day of the regular season before the Big Ten Tournament tips off in Chicago next week. The Terps can lock up a top-four seed with a win.
Maryland is 1-8 in Big Ten road games, most recently falling to Ohio State, 73-62. Penn State, on the other hand, is coming off a thrilling 68-65 overtime victory at Northwestern.
Take a look at the numbers behind Sunday’s matchup and how to tune in.
The numbers
Maryland: 20-10 (11-8 Big Ten)
Penn State: 18-12 (9-10 Big Ten)
All-time series: Maryland leads 16-13
DraftKings Sportsbook line: Penn State -2.5
How to watch and listen
Sunday, March 5, 12 p.m. ET, Bryce Jordan Center, State College, Pennsylvania
TV: Big Ten Network — Jason Horowitz (play-by-play), Brian Butch (analyst)
Radio: 105.7 FM (Balt.) / 980 AM (D.C.) / SiriusXM Channel 383 — Matt Noble (play-by-play), Chris Knoche (analyst)
Streaming: FOX Sports
Catch up before the game
No. 21 Maryland men’s basketball at Penn State preview
No. 21 Maryland men’s basketball’s road woes continue in 73-62 loss to Ohio State
Takeaways from No. 21 Maryland men’s basketball’s loss at Ohio State
Maryland men’s basketball re-enters AP poll, checking in at No. 21
Maryland men’s basketball film breakdown: The Jahmir Young experience
Takeaways from Maryland men’s basketball’s road demolition of Minnesota
Maryland men’s basketball hammers Minnesota, 81-46
Analyzing Maryland men’s basketball’s Big Ten home/road offensive splits
Ian Martinez didn’t just take the long route from Costa Rica to Maryland — he blazed the trail
Canadian journeyman Patrick Emilien’s work ethic proves it is better late than never
Maryland men’s basketball film breakdown: A look at Donta Scott’s terrific start
Donta Scott is the key piece to Maryland men’s basketball’s puzzle
Under Grant Billmeier, Julian Reese and Maryland men’s basketball’s frontcourt look to make strides
Jahmir Young and Don Carey return home to Maryland to form Kevin Willard’s first starting backcourt
Loading comments...