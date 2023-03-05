How to watch No. 21 Maryland men’s basketball at Penn State

No. 21 Maryland men’s basketball closes out the regular season on the road at Penn State. Both teams have a lot to play for as the Big Ten standings take shape throughout the final day of the regular season before the Big Ten Tournament tips off in Chicago next week. The Terps can lock up a top-four seed with a win.

Maryland is 1-8 in Big Ten road games, most recently falling to Ohio State, 73-62. Penn State, on the other hand, is coming off a thrilling 68-65 overtime victory at Northwestern.

Take a look at the numbers behind Sunday’s matchup and how to tune in.

The numbers

Maryland: 20-10 (11-8 Big Ten)

Penn State: 18-12 (9-10 Big Ten)

All-time series: Maryland leads 16-13

DraftKings Sportsbook line: Penn State -2.5

How to watch and listen

Sunday, March 5, 12 p.m. ET, Bryce Jordan Center, State College, Pennsylvania

TV: Big Ten Network — Jason Horowitz (play-by-play), Brian Butch (analyst)

Radio: 105.7 FM (Balt.) / 980 AM (D.C.) / SiriusXM Channel 383 — Matt Noble (play-by-play), Chris Knoche (analyst)

Streaming: FOX Sports

Catch up before the game

