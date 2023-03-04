Big Ten Tournament semifinal game thread: No. 3-seed Maryland women’s basketball vs. No. 2-seed Iowa

Fighting for a Big Ten title and perhaps a No. 1 seed in this month’s NCAA Tournament, No. 3-seed Maryland women’s basketball takes on No. 2-seed Iowa for the third time this season in the semifinals of the Big Ten Tournament.
The Terps destroyed the Hawkeyes 96-68 on Feb. 21, avenging a 96-82 loss to Iowa on Feb. 2.
Tipoff is scheduled for approximately 5:10 p.m. in Minneapolis.
