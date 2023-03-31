 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

MM 3.31: Gia Cooke becomes third Maryland women’s basketball freshman to enter transfer portal

This is the Maryland Minute, a short story followed by a roundup of Terps-related news.

By Damon Brooks Jr.
/ new
NCAA BASKETBALL: MAR 17 Div I Women’s Championship - Holy Cross vs Maryland Photo by Tony Quinn/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Maryland women’s basketball saw its recent trend of players leaving the program continue, as freshman guard Gia Cooke announced Wednesday night that she will enter the transfer portal.

“There’re so many things I can/will take away from this season that will be forever inspiring to me,” Cooke said in a statement. “I want to thank my family and friends as well especially for their unwavering supporting of me ... With this said, I will be entering the transfer portal to see where my journey leads next.”

Cooke is the third member of Maryland’s 2022 recruiting class that has revealed their intention to play at a different school next season — Mila Reynolds and Ava Sciolla announced their intentions to enter the portal earlier in the week. Currently, Bri McDaniel is the only member of last year’s recruiting class slated to be on the 2023-24 roster.

The 5-foot-9 freshman played in 20 games this season with an average of 2.2 points per game in 6.4 minutes of action per game. Cooke, a Clinton, Maryland, native, struggled to find a role on a team with excellent defensive length on the perimeter.

Maryland now has three scholarship roster spots available.

In other news

Twenty-one years ago, Maryland men’s basketball legend Juan Dixon went ballistic against Kansas in the Final Four.

Maryland wished its local pro teams good luck on Major League Baseball’s Opening Day.

Maryland baseball wished its alumni in the pros the best of luck.

Maryland baseball’s Big Ten opener at Iowa Friday was moved to 1 p.m.

Maryland football held its biggest Pro Day ever Wednesday.

Maryland men’s lacrosse will hold its senior day against Michigan Saturday.

Maryland women’s lacrosse highlighted two of its biggest stars — Hannah Leubecker and Eloise Clevenger.

Next Up In Maryland Football

Loading comments...