MM 3.31: Gia Cooke becomes third Maryland women’s basketball freshman to enter transfer portal

Maryland women’s basketball saw its recent trend of players leaving the program continue, as freshman guard Gia Cooke announced Wednesday night that she will enter the transfer portal.

“There’re so many things I can/will take away from this season that will be forever inspiring to me,” Cooke said in a statement. “I want to thank my family and friends as well especially for their unwavering supporting of me ... With this said, I will be entering the transfer portal to see where my journey leads next.”

Cooke is the third member of Maryland’s 2022 recruiting class that has revealed their intention to play at a different school next season — Mila Reynolds and Ava Sciolla announced their intentions to enter the portal earlier in the week. Currently, Bri McDaniel is the only member of last year’s recruiting class slated to be on the 2023-24 roster.

The 5-foot-9 freshman played in 20 games this season with an average of 2.2 points per game in 6.4 minutes of action per game. Cooke, a Clinton, Maryland, native, struggled to find a role on a team with excellent defensive length on the perimeter.

Maryland now has three scholarship roster spots available.

In other news

Twenty-one years ago, Maryland men’s basketball legend Juan Dixon went ballistic against Kansas in the Final Four.

3/30/02: Final Four against Kansas



33 points

10-18 FG

5-11 3FG



The Juan and Only pic.twitter.com/R6EsoJvQiJ — Maryland Men’s Basketball (@TerrapinHoops) March 30, 2023

Maryland wished its local pro teams good luck on Major League Baseball’s Opening Day.

Maryland baseball wished its alumni in the pros the best of luck.

#DirtyTerps On Opening Day



Congratulations to our guys making their mark on day 1️⃣ of the season!!



https://t.co/1MW3NkEIba pic.twitter.com/b4CBh8q2O5 — Maryland Baseball (@TerpsBaseball) March 30, 2023

Maryland baseball’s Big Ten opener at Iowa Friday was moved to 1 p.m.

SCHEDULE CHANGE



Due to inclement weather our Big Ten opener against Iowa has been moved to 1:00 PM EST on Friday, March 31



https://t.co/GIR7nx1CPU | #DirtyTerps pic.twitter.com/Dy1NnnVFPN — Maryland Baseball (@TerpsBaseball) March 30, 2023

Maryland football held its biggest Pro Day ever Wednesday.

Most players ever

Most scouts ever

Most media ever



Pro Day in College Park was bigger than ever. #TBIA pic.twitter.com/WuA8CWvTob — Maryland Football (@TerpsFootball) March 30, 2023

Maryland men’s lacrosse will hold its senior day against Michigan Saturday.

Saturday is Senior Day! Join us at SECU Stadium as we honor 14 seniors!



Gates will open at 11:30 am with the ceremony beginning at noon. Opening face-off is at 1



Buy Tickets: https://t.co/cgTiu6XoZF#BeTheBest pic.twitter.com/b1E6LtlMSU — Maryland Lacrosse (@TerpsMLax) March 30, 2023

Maryland women’s lacrosse highlighted two of its biggest stars — Hannah Leubecker and Eloise Clevenger.