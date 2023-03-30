Maryland men’s basketball assistant coach Tony Skinn hired as George Mason’s head coach

Maryland men’s basketball assistant coach Tony Skinn has been hired as George Mason’s next head coach, it was announced Thursday.

Skinn, who will be a head coach for the first time in his career, replaces Kim English, who departed for the head coaching job at Providence.

“Tony is ready to run and lead Mason’s men’s basketball program. He has great energy, is a ferocious competitor and will demand excellence from his players,” Maryland head coach Kevin Willard said in a release. “I have enjoyed having Tony on my staff at both Maryland and Seton Hall and I am confident he will work tirelessly to build a great program at George Mason.”

Skinn joined Willard’s staff last spring after Willard left Seton Hall for Maryland. Skinn came over from Ohio State, where he served as an assistant for the 2021-22 season. Prior to that, Skinn was an assistant coach under Willard at Seton Hall from 2018-21.

A native of Nigeria who grew up in Takoma Park, Maryland, Skinn played at George Mason from 2003-06, where he was a part of the Patriots’ legendary run to the Final Four under Jim Larrañaga. After that, he played professionally for six years before becoming a coach.

Skinn is well-known for the plethora of connections he has in the DMV area and is considered a great recruiter, taking the lead on many of Maryland’s key incoming recruits. His connections stem from his roots in the area and former experience as an assistant with local AAU power Team Takeover.

Willard will have big shoes to fill in finding a replacement for Skinn to join current assistants David Cox and Grant Billmeier on the staff.