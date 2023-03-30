Maryland women’s basketball freshman guard Ava Sciolla to enter transfer portal

Maryland women’s basketball freshman guard Ava Sciolla entered the transfer portal, she announced Thursday on Twitter.

“Thank you to my teammates, coaches, and the Maryland basketball community,” Sciolla said in a statement. “I am grateful for my experience and role in this year’s run to the Elite 8. However, I am moving on with the intention of joining a program where my skills, competitiveness, and basketball IQ can enhance an complement another successful culture.”

Sciolla became the second freshman Terp to enter the portal, joining forward Mila Reynolds, who announced her decision Wednesday.

The Fairless Hill, Pennsylvania, native came into the program this season as a three-star recruit but couldn’t find a consistent role, sitting behind graduate guard Elisa Pinzan, sophomore guard Shyanne Sellers and freshman guard Gia Cooke on the depth chart.

Sciolla averaged 2.6 minutes per game, with a stat line of 0.4 points, 0.6 rebounds and 0.1 assists per game.