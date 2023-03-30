MM 3.30: Maryland women’s lacrosse’s Shaylan Ahearn named Big Ten Midfielder of the Week

In the midst of one of the best seasons of her collegiate career, Maryland women’s lacrosse senior midfielder Shaylan Ahearn was named Big Ten Midfielder of the Week for the third time this season, it was announced Tuesday.

She was a big part of the team’s 16-12 win over No. 24 Penn last Wednesday, winning seven of eight draw controls and scoring two goals in the game. Her draw control control wins during this game helped her pass Karri Ellen-Johnson for the fourth-most all-time in program history. The Terps won the draw control battle 23-9.

This season, Ahearn leads the Terps in draw controls by a wide margin, with her 82 draw controls topping her nearest teammate by 34. On top of that, she also ranks third on the team in assists with six, and sixth on the team in points with 17.

After making the All-Big Ten second team each of the last two seasons, she looks primed for a possible first-team selection this season.

Maryland is back in action against No. 14 Michigan on Sunday at SECU Stadium.

In other news

No. 10 Maryland women’s lacrosse defeated No. 17 Princeton, 15-11. Ryan Alonardo had the coverage.

Terps women’s basketball freshman forward Mila Reynolds announced that she will enter the transfer portal. Her sister Amiyah, a top-50 player in the class of 2023, decommitted from Maryand hours later.

Maryland football quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa showed some love to NFL-bound wide receiver Rakim Jarrett at Pro Day.

Taulia and Rak

The program shared some more pictures of them many Terps who performed at Pro Day.

Maryland women’s basketball shared highlights from incoming guard Riley Nelson’s performance at the McDonald’s All-American Game.

Incoming Riley Nelson in the McDonalds All-American Game last night

Incoming Maryland men’s basketball guard Deshawn Harris-Smith received multiple awards for his performance with Paul VI Catholic High School this season.

DHS is that dude:



Gatorade Virginia Player of the Year

Washington Post All-Met Player of the Year



See you in CP

Maryland women’s lacrosse shared a video highlighting the accolades it gathered during the 2010s en route to being named Inside Lacrosse’s program of the decade.

5️⃣ National Championships. Final Fours. 8️⃣ Tewaaraton Winners.



The Program of the Decade. Tonight, we celebrate the 2010s!

Maryland gymnastics will take part in Regionals this week.

All smiles and sticks leading up to Regionals

Maryland track and field broke plenty of indoor program records this season.