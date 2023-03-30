Maryland women’s basketball star Diamond Miller declares for WNBA draft

Maryland women’s basketball senior guard Diamond Miller declared for the WNBA draft, the league announced Thursday.

The four-year starter finishes her career as one of the most decorated players in program history, ranking 10th all-time in points scored (1,706).

Miller had her best year this season, averaging 19.7 points per game en route to All-Big Ten first team and All-American second team honors.

The Somerset, New Jersey, native provided some clutch, highlight-reel moments this year, including a game-winning buzzer-beater in a 31-point performance against then-No. 7 Notre Dame on Dec. 1, and a dagger 3-pointer against then-No. 6 UConn on Dec. 11. to help the Terps to their first-ever win against the Huskies.

Playing out her senior season in Maryland was in doubt for Miller during last year’s offseason, as five players transferred in the days following the end of the season. That left her as the only returning starter.

“Basketball is basketball and if I was to transfer I would have played with a new group of girls. And if I stayed, I would have played with a new group of girls. So you know, when you look at it like that, I was like I’m just gonna stay and trust the process and I’m so happy I did,” she said before Maryland’s loss to South Carolina in the regional final.

Miller is widely expected to be a top-three pick in the WNBA Draft, set for April 10.

ESPN’s latest mock draft has Miller going second overall to the Minnesota Lynx. Lynx head coach and team president Cheryl Reeve was in attendance for multiple games at XFINITY Center this season.

“Diamond’s so talented, she’s going to impact any program she’s a part of,” Maryland head coach Brenda Frese said after the Terps’ Sweet 16 win against Notre Dame. “But I think it’s important to note that she was the face of our program, the loyalty over the four years. There’s a handful of players sometimes when they come through your program that you want to take to a Final Four. You want to take them as far as you can in the tournament. And that’s where my heart is for Diamond.”

Miller’s intentions came via a WNBA official announcement. Abby Meyers and Elisa Pinzan — both players that have exhausted their college eligibility — also declared for the draft.