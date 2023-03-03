MM 3.3: Mike Locksley named first recipient of Ted Ginn Sr. Coach of the Year Award

Maryland football head coach Mike Locksley was given the inaugural Ted Ginn Sr. Coach of the Year Award by the National Alliance of African American Athletes, it was announced Thursday.

The new award is named after Ginn Sr., a famous high school football coach at Glenville High School in the Cleveland area. He is known for his achievements not just on the football field, but also with his students in the classroom, helping over 300 student athletes attend college.

Locksley won the award for both of these reasons as well. He led Maryland to its first eight-win season since 2010 that ended in a bowl win. Locksley also had 34 student-athletes named to the honor roll in the fall semester.

In other news

Maryland wrestling got some practice in before the Big Ten Championship this weekend.

Postseason prep ✅



Two days out from the 2023 Big Ten Championships in Ann Arbor!#TurtlePower x #TFIN pic.twitter.com/KK4PHQWw3U — Maryland Wrestling (@TerpsWrestling) March 2, 2023

Maryland gymnastics got a team win on the road on Thursday.

What a day at McGonigle Hall!!



Terps with their second-highest road score of the season in Philly



https://t.co/KQdeHGNDeH | #GymTerps pic.twitter.com/GXUHZtlnI1 — Maryland Gymnastics (@TerpsGymnastics) March 2, 2023

Former Maryland football wide receivers Jacob Copeland and Dontay Demus shared pictures after arriving at the NFL Combine.

Deserving what I got I put in work for years.. ‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/6xJ2q5YMxh — Jacob Copeland (@JCope1era) March 2, 2023

Need 100 mil not 100 friends… pic.twitter.com/6Bx1K6IF5R — Dontay Demus Jr (@_godof5) March 2, 2023

Maryland women’s basketball shared photos from practice before the Big Ten Tournament.

No time for negative vibes, 'cause I'm winning pic.twitter.com/LR5UO4IINj — Maryland Women’s Basketball (@TerpsWBB) March 2, 2023

Maryland baseball teased a documentary about its 2022 season that is set to be released on Friday.