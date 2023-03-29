Maryland women’s basketball freshman forward Mila Reynolds to enter transfer portal

Note: This story has been updated after Mila Reynolds’ sister, Amiyah, decommitted from Maryland and reopened her recruitment Wednesday afternoon.

Two days after its season ended in the Elite Eight, Maryland women’s basketball saw its first subtraction to its roster. Freshman forward Mila Reynolds will enter the transfer portal, she announced Wednesday morning.

“I’ll be looking for a home and opportunity to leverage all I’ve learned over the last year,” Reynolds said in the statement. “Somewhere I can use my gifts and abilities to help win games and make a community proud.”

Reynolds, a 6-foot-3 forward from South Bend, Indiana, was a four-star recruit at South Bend Washington High School. As a junior, Reynolds averaged 19 points and nine rebounds and was named Northern Indiana Conference MVP.

This season, she was expected to provide size for a Maryland team lacking in that area. Reynolds was unable to earn significant playing time, as she totaled 114 minutes in 19 games for the Terps.

Just under four hours after Mila Reynolds revealed her intentions to transfer, her sister Amiyah, the No. 43 player in ESPN’s HoopGurlz rankings, announced that she was withdrawing her commitment to the Terps.

“Firstly, a big thanks to the Maryland coaching staff for all the time they’ve invested in me during my recruitment. However, due to recent events and change in circumstances, I’ve decided to open my recruitment as of today,” Reynolds said on Twitter. “I’ve been released from my NLI contract with the University of Maryland and will be moving forward in finding a home that I believe fits me in all aspects.”

On Jan. 28, the 6-foot guard was declared out for the season after suffering a torn ligament in her left foot. Prior to being declared out, Reynolds reportedly missed two other games due to a shoulder injury.

Reynolds figured to be a key piece of Maryland’s 2023 recruiting class, which still includes Riley Nelson, Emily Fisher and Hawa Doumbouya.

With the Reynolds sisters moving on from Maryland, head coach Brenda Frese will look to utilize their two scholarship roster spots.