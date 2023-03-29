MM 3.29: Maryland men’s lacrosse takes home two Big Ten weekly awards

No. 2 Maryland men’s lacrosse had a big weekend on the field with a 13-10 win over No. 5 Penn State, and the team was rewarded yet again with two Big Ten weekly awards for its players.

First, sophomore midfielder Dante Trader Jr. was named the Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week for his effort. He forced two turnovers, scooped a ground ball and had a career high-tying two goals as he helped Maryland’s defense hold the Nittany Lions to just two goals in the second half.

Trader Jr., also a defensive back for the Maryland football team, received this honor for the second time this season as he continues to perform well in his first year playing lacrosse for the Terps.

Freshman midfielder Eric Kolar received his first ever recognition from the conference as the Big Ten Freshman of the Week. He had a career-best two goals on three shots on goal. He has scored three goals in his last two games for the Terps.

Maryland men’s lacrosse, now riding a three-game winning streak, will be back in action against Michigan in College Park at 1 p.m. on Saturday.

In other news

Maryland baseball defeated Georgetown, 10-7, on Tuesday. Jonathan Iacovacci had the game story.

Maryland men’s basketball guard Jahmir Young announced that he will return to the team for the 2023-24 season.

Let’s run it back ! pic.twitter.com/I0NFaJSuVu — Jahmir Young (@Flyymir_) March 28, 2023

Maryland women’s lacrosse’s Shay Ahearn was named Big Ten Midfielder of the Week.

For the third time in five weeks, Shay Ahearn is the Big Ten Midfielder of the Week!



https://t.co/zLfSk7xcMb pic.twitter.com/ArCwsWqyzE — Maryland Women's Lacrosse (@MarylandWLax) March 28, 2023

Maryland football hit the practice field for the first day of spring football.

The Maryland Terrapins are back on the football field #TBIA pic.twitter.com/BKjz12kVO7 — Maryland Football (@TerpsFootball) March 28, 2023

Maryland women’s basketball signee Riley Nelson participated in the McDonald’s All-American game.

Good luck to incoming Terp Riley Nelson in the McDonald’s All-American Game tonight! pic.twitter.com/n8tEKAkCXJ — Maryland Women’s Basketball (@TerpsWBB) March 28, 2023

Terps tennis announced that it will wear green for its home match on Sunday against Wisconsin for mental health awareness.