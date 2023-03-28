MM 3.28: Kyle McCoy receives trio of national, Big Ten weekly honors

Maryland baseball freshman left-handed pitcher Kyle McCoy received both national and conference recognition Tuesday. McCoy was named D1Baseball Pitcher of the Week, Big Ten Pitcher of the Week and Big Ten Co-Freshman of the Week, it was announced.

The Terps’ new Sunday starter as just a first-year player, the southpaw had a breakout performance at UCF last Sunday. McCoy tossed an absolute gem, allowing just three hits and no walks in eight shutout innings against the Knights. His nine strikeouts were a career-high.

McCoy’s start was his second straight stellar showing, as he threw five innings and allowed only one hit against Albany on March 19.

The freshman will hope to continue his rise when No. 25 Iowa comes to town to open up Big Ten play this weekend.

Maryland women’s basketball saw its season end Monday night, as the Terps fell to No. 1 overall seed South Carolina, 86-75, in the Elite Eight. Damon Brooks Jr. recapped the game.

Maryland football announced the hiring of Latrell Scott as the program’s new running backs coach.

Maryland men’s golf competed at the Seahawk Intercollegiate, coming in 14th place as a team.

Maryland tennis player Marta Perez Mur won both of her matches against Rutgers.

