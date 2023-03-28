MM 3.28: Kyle McCoy receives trio of national, Big Ten weekly honors

Maryland baseball freshman left-handed pitcher Kyle McCoy received both national and conference recognition Tuesday. McCoy was named D1Baseball Pitcher of the Week, Big Ten Pitcher of the Week and Big Ten Co-Freshman of the Week, it was announced.
The Terps’ new Sunday starter as just a first-year player, the southpaw had a breakout performance at UCF last Sunday. McCoy tossed an absolute gem, allowing just three hits and no walks in eight shutout innings against the Knights. His nine strikeouts were a career-high.
McCoy’s start was his second straight stellar showing, as he threw five innings and allowed only one hit against Albany on March 19.
The freshman will hope to continue his rise when No. 25 Iowa comes to town to open up Big Ten play this weekend.
In other news
Maryland women’s basketball saw its season end Monday night, as the Terps fell to No. 1 overall seed South Carolina, 86-75, in the Elite Eight. Damon Brooks Jr. recapped the game.
Maryland football announced the hiring of Latrell Scott as the program’s new running backs coach.
Welcome to Maryland, Latrell Scott!#TBIA | https://t.co/mzefPSF03R pic.twitter.com/aG2XmAeq7o— Maryland Football (@TerpsFootball) March 27, 2023
Maryland men’s golf competed at the Seahawk Intercollegiate, coming in 14th place as a team.
The final Maryland leaderboard from the Seahawk Intercollegiate... ⛳️— Maryland Men's Golf (@TerpsMGolf) March 28, 2023
Recap:
Stitch Intercollegiate #GolfTerps pic.twitter.com/teHsJbFAcY
Maryland tennis player Marta Perez Mur won both of her matches against Rutgers.
Perez Mur was on FIRE against Rutgers— Maryland Tennis (@TerpTennis) March 27, 2023
Singles W ➡️ 6-0, 6-2
Doubles W ➡️ 6-3#TerpTennis pic.twitter.com/spu7JvRYKR
Maryland wrestling recapped its season.
Recapping a huge 2022-23 season⤵️— Maryland Wrestling (@TerpsWrestling) March 27, 2023
➡️ First ranked win since 2013
➡️ First NWCA ranking since 2013
➡️ First win over Oklahoma in program history
➡️ First time reaching 10 dual wins since 2012-13
➡️ Most NCAA Qualifiers since 2014
➡️ Most guys alive on Day 2 of NCAAs since 2010 pic.twitter.com/QSL2G0OKPx
