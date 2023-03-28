Maryland baseball vs. Georgetown preview

After a recent weekend series win over UCF down in Orlando, Florida, Maryland baseball has its final nonconference matchup before conference play begins against local foe Georgetown.

The weekend was highlighted by the Maryland offense’s 16-run performance in game two and freshman southpaw Kyle McCoy’s gem in game three, where he chucked eight scoreless innings, only allowing three hits with nine strikeouts.

The Terps will take on the Hoyas at 4 p.m. at the “Bob.” The game will be streamed on Big Ten Plus.

Georgetown Hoyas (14-9, 0-0 Big East)

Georgetown has had a solid start to its year in nonconference play, holding a record five games above the .500 mark. The Hoyas have already tangoed with the Big Ten, as they took on Indiana on March 4 and had a weekend series against Penn State from March 17-19. Georgetown went winless in all those matchups.

Edwin Thompson is currently in his third year as head coach and has brought success to the program, as he led the Hoyas to a historic 2022 season which featured a Big East championship appearance and numerous players earning award recognition.

Hitters to watch

Ubaldo Lopez, graduate first baseman/outfielder, No. 45 — Lopez has raw power in his bat, as he currently leads with team in home runs (seven) and RBIs (23). The Maryland pitching staff will have to be careful throwing to Lopez, as he can pounce on an unexecuted pitch.

Jake Hyde, junior right fielder, No. 6 — Hyde is another player in the Hoyas’ lineup unshy of extra-base hits; he currently has five doubles and home runs. He has also shown some speed with two triples so far this season. Hyde can pounce with runners in scoring position.

Pitchers to watch

Kai Leckszas, freshman right-handed pitcher, No. 25 — Leckszas has been a reliable option for the Hoyas in midweek games, currently holding a 1-1 record in three appearances. He holds a 1.42 ERA and has held his opponents to a .204 batting average.

Everett Catlett, junior left-handed pitcher, No. 44 — Standing at 6-foot-7, Catlett has been a familiar face to relieve Leckszas. Catletts’ stats have not been the greatest, but Thompson often has used him as a setup pitcher.

Strength

Offensive breakout potential. The Hoyas have scored double-digit runs in six of their 23 games this season. The midweek pitching has been inconsistent for the Terps this season, so Georgetown could take advantage if they aren’t on their A-game.

Weakness

Lack of notable wins. The Hoyas have been able to beat down on their weaker opponents but have struggled against stronger ones. Georgetown is a solid squad, but the Terps offense could cause them some major trouble.

Three things to watch

1. Can Lorusso continue his record-breaking hitting streak? Nick Lorusso’s 22-game hitting streak is currently the longest in Maryland baseball history. He has been hitting at a professional level and is the most lethal batter in the Terps’ lineup.

2. Can the Terps head into conference play with a win? Big Ten play will begin this weekend with a series against the Iowa Hawkeyes in Iowa City. Maryland could use all the momentum it can get to help prepare it for what looks like a competitive Big Ten slate. The Terps have several nonconference matchups remaining, but every weekend series from this point forward will be against a Big Ten opponent.

3. Will Kenny Lippman throw more midweek innings? Lippman looked strong in game two of the UCF series, relieving Nick Dean in the fourth inning. Lippman threw three innings, allowing one run off two hits with three strikeouts.