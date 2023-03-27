Elite Eight game thread: No. 2-seed Maryland women’s basketball vs. No. 1-seed South Carolina

Maryland women’s basketball takes on No. 1 overall seed and undefeated South Carolina at 7 p.m. with a spot in the Final Four on the line. The game will air on ESPN.

The Terps recently beat third-seeded Notre Dame in the Sweet 16 to advance to their 11th Elite Eight and seventh under head coach Brenda Frese. It’s their first appearance in a regional final since 2015.

South Carolina, on the other hand, had just one Elite Eight under its belt before 2015 but has turned into a juggernaut under head coach Dawn Staley. The Gamecocks have been to regional finals each of the past three seasons and are defending national champions, riding a 41-game winning streak dating back to last season.

DraftKings Sportsbook tabs the Gamecocks as 15-point favorites.

